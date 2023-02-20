Mobility as a Service Market Size worth USD 774.93 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.5%

Pune, India., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobility as a service market size was valued at USD 187.31 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 236.42 billion in 2022 to USD 774.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Mobility as a Service Market, 2022-2029.”

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is a rapidly growing industry that is transforming the way people think about transportation. MaaS is a new concept that integrates various transportation services, including public transit, ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and car-sharing, into a single platform. The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation systems, especially in urban areas.

A list of prominent Mobility as a Services manufacturers operating in the global market:

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Lyft, Inc. (U.S.)

Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China)

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Grab (Singapore)

Shuttl. (India)

BMW Group (Germany)

Moovel Group GmbH (Germany)

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-102066





















Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 774.93 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 236.42 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 157





















Key Takeaways:

Growing Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Market

Growing Inclination Toward Micro-Mobility and Rising Trend of On-demand Transportation Services are Expected to Drive the Market

Low Internet Penetration in Some Underdeveloped Economies is Restraining Market Growth

Ride-Hailing Segment to Dominate Market as it Offers Various Options for Making Payments

Uber to Hold a Leading Position in the Market due to Industry-Leading Diversifying MaaS Services

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Fuel Market Growth

Governments across the world are taking initiatives to endorse digital payments. For instance, the Indian government introduced the Digital-India initiative that emphasizes on nurturing cashless dealings and digital payment processes across the nation. The surging number of e-commerce corporations and the rising usage of e-wallets for making transactions are fueling the mobility as a service market growth. The advancement of greatly safeguarded and secure payment gateways is also projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-102066

Segments-

Ride-Hailing Segment to Lead Market in the Mentioned Period as it Provides Several Payment Choices

By service type, the market is segregated into ride-hailing, car sharing, taxi services, and others. The ride-hailing segment is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period.

Low Price of Android OS Compared to Others to Bolster Segment Growth

By application type, the market is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Among them, the Android segment is predicted to display dominance in the market during the forecast period.

By region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape-

Vital Business-related Declarations by Prime Players to Sway Market Dynamics

Chief corporations in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either in a favoring manner or adversely. Players purchase companies, introduce novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign contracts with government establishments, and so on.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-102066

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rapid Urbanization and Growing Need for Transportation

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest mobility as a service market share during the forecast period and was valued at USD 74.45 billion in 2021. The surging cost of vehicle ownership, prompt urbanization, and escalating fuel prices, specifically in nations, such as India and China, are a few of the primary explanations that are predicted to assist Asia Pacific to continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, North America is estimated to hold the second-largest position in the market during the forecast period. Rising consciousness among the consumers concerning growing releases and increasing traffic congestion are the prime aspects aiding this region to maintain its position in the market.

Moreover, numerous nations in Europe are expansively implementing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and installing charging stations to charge these EVs. Such chief aspects are extensively influencing the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the mobility as a service trends and future opportunities are offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Quick Buy - Mobility as a Services Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102066

Notable Industry Development:



February 2022: Uber proclaimed the development of its offering to involve a B2B service called “Uber Bus for Business” as a global first from Egypt. The service provides corporations with a customized transport program for the daily commute of their workforce. The service also solves Cairo’s jamming challenge by decreasing traffic on streets.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisition, and Partnerships

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Technological Developments

Company Investments

Growth and Penetration Analysis

Vendor Landscape

Impact of COVID-19

Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Taxi Services

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

iOS

Android

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Taxi Services

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

iOS

Android

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

United States

By Service

By Application

Canada

By Service

By Application

Mexico

By Service

By Application

Europe Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Taxi Services

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

iOS

Android

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

United Kingdom

By Service

By Application

Germany

By Service

By Application

France

By Service

By Application

Rest of Europe

By Service

By Application

Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Taxi Services

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

iOS

Android

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

China

By Service

By Application

India

By Service

By Application

Japan

By Service

By Application

South Korea

By Service

By Application

Singapore

By Service

By Application

Australia

By Service

By Application

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Service

By Application

Rest of the World Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service

Ride Hailing

Car Sharing

Taxi Services

Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

iOS

Android

Others

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Ranking Analysis (2021) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Ticketing/Payments Service Providers Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Grab

Shuttl

BMW Group

Moovel Group GmbH

Moovit Inc.

City Mapper

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-102066

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

IoT Solutions for Micro Mobility Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Connected Rail Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

On-demand Transportation Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Vehicle Subscription Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245