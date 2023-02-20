With 7.2% CAGR, Algorithmic Trading Market Size Worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global algorithmic trading market size was USD 2.03 billion in 2022 and is slated to rise from USD 2.19 billion in 2023 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030 at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, "Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Algorithmic trading is a technique for placing buy and sell orders that uses a computer that has been programmed to follow a specific set of instructions for entering a trade to make money more quickly and frequently. Algo trading, automated trading, and black-box trading are other names for it. These algorithms aid in the purchase, creation, and automatic market sending of orders via the brokerage platform.





Key Industry Development:

October 2021 – Brady Technologies took over Igloo Trading Solutions to boost its presence in the European energy markets. The acquisition benefits energy traders by allowing them to implement more profitable trading strategies through innovative data intelligence and market connectivity.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.56 Billion Base Year 2022 Algorithmic Trading Market Size in 2022 USD 2.03 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Type, Deployment, End-user and Geography





Key Takeaways

Algorithmic trading market size in North America was USD 0.88 billion in 2022

Major driving factors include low-maintenance, cost-effectiveness and increasing adoption of cloud solutions

By Type, the stock market segment holds the maximum market share

Global demand is driven by increasing adoption of short-term traders

The increasing adoption of cloud based solutions will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2030





Browse Complete Report Details:

Drivers and Restraints

Rise of AI and ML Across the Financial Sector to Transform Market Outlook

Since algorithms are the most economical for low-maintenance trades, headcount reductions and changes to sales desks have resulted from their use, giving rise to increasing algorithmic trading. The ability to automatically surrender orders to exchanges rather than brokers has been a key innovation in reducing trading costs. These factors drive the market forward.

Contrarily, it is anticipated that the lack of precision and consistency in algorithms may impede market expansion.

Segments:

Stock Market Segment to Capture Major Share Through 2030

The market is segmented into stock market, exchange-traded fund, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and others. Among these, the stock market segment is likely to capture the maximum market share as it is among the leading asset classes for trading numerous securities.

Demand for Cloud-based Solutions to Surge in the Coming Years

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment holds the maximum algorithmic trading market share owing to wider adoption across financial institutions.

Short-term Traders to Create Monumental Demand During 2023-2030

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into long-term traders, short-term traders, institutional investors, and retail investors. Among these, short-term traders will generate maximum demand owing to greater, faster profits.





Regional Insights

North America to Hold Maximum Market Share During the Forecast Period

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the market share. The region is a leader in the development and implementation of algorithmic trading solutions, due to the surging number of market players. Large-scale investments in trading technology and better federal support for global trade drive the regional growth.

Meanwhile, the algorithmic trading market growth in Asia Pacific is expanding owing to significant expenditures made by both the public and private sectors to advance trading technology.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading market players are vying to expand market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. To establish a firm regional foothold, these players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors. In order gain a wider market share, these companies are focusing on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques. The expanding volume of international trade is anticipated to bring about profitable chances for market players.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Report:

Tradetron (U.S.)

Tickblaze LLC (U.S.)

Wyden (U.S.)

TradeStation (U.S.)

InfoReach, Inc. (U.S.)

Symphony (U.S.)

ALGOTRADERS (U.S.)

Argo Software Engineering (U.S.)

FXCM Group (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (U.S.)





Quick Buy – Algorithmic Trading Market Research Report

