New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global State of AI, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247538/?utm_source=GNW





However, where are global organizations in this journey and what are their adoption drivers and restraints? This study presents the key findings of a survey it conducted among global enterprises on their state of adoption of AI.



Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision-makers across multiple verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.



The major themes the survey explores include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models.



The study examines technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view of AI priorities and help end users understand AI’s benefits and challenges (as cited by global peers). It also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting.



In addition, the study offers insight into the main challenges enterprises face in their AI adoption journeys.

Author: Hemangi Patel

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247538/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________