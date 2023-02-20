New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Handling Units (Ahu) Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420676/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

The rise in industrialization and urbanization is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. The rapid increase in the construction of different commercial and residential buildings worldwide is creating significant demand for Air Handling Units as a space heating and cooling system.

The market is also driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems across the globe. To abide by the different energy conservation targets set by many countries, the trend of replacing existing HVAC equipment, including Air Handling Units, with better-performing ones is expected to rise in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

For instance, in 2021, International Energy Conservation Code was passed that requires large buildings with 100,000 square feet or more to follow the International Energy Conservation Code protocol. The protocol mandates buildings to use fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) systems to automatically identify faults in HVAC performance. Such regulations increase the chances of HVAC replacements as the market is witnessing continuous innovations.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain for many HVAC systems manufacturers. The spread of the pandemic limited transportation and negatively impacted the supplies of these manufacturers. Further, with the outbreak of the pandemic, most commercial and industrial construction projects started to be carried on at a slower pace, while many were cancelled, which also resulted in a stagnant demand for AHUs.

The HVAC equipment market, including that of AHUs, is highly dependent on sectors such as construction, government regulations, and new initiatives taken by the governments of various regions to boost the infrastructure and industrial and manufacturing sectors. Any fluctuations in the commercial and industrial sectors are bound to have a direct impact on the demand for these systems and can restrict the market growth.



Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Trends



Commercial End-User Sector to Grow Significantly



In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for packaged air handling units from the commercial application segment, such as hospitals, commercial buildings, data centers, universities, laboratories, and server rooms, among others, owing to the growth in different infrastructure-related developments in many countries.

An Air Handling Unit forms an essential component of the HVAC system used in commercial buildings. It is used to regulate and circulate the air that enters from outside a building for heating, cooling, and filtering as needed.

Owing to their large size and capability variations, air handling units can be used either for a single space or an entire building. They are often placed either in the basement or on the roof, when utilized for a commercial-sized building. From there, the AHU can be assigned to certain areas of a building to provide heating or cooling as needed.

Air Handling Unit plays an important role in commercial office spaces, as a non-operational AHU can result in loss of productivity and lead to discomfort for the occupants. As floor space is costly in metropolitan areas, ceiling-suspended AHUs are commonly used in office buildings. Ceiling suspended AHUs are hung from the ceiling instead of being placed on the floor and can thus save floor space.

In September 2021, CIAT extended its range of air handling units (AHUs) with the launch of higher capacity units, CLIMACIATPower, with high-efficiency and heat recovery option. The new units are designed to allow for applications on larger projects and buildings.



Asia Pacific Market to Hold a Major Share



The rapidly growing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in the region. The rising population and increasing commercialization in many developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as India, Australia, Thailand, and Taiwan, are also expected to contribute to the increased demand for air handling units.

In India, the market is growing at a high rate owing to factors such as rising disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers coupled with increasing investment towards infrastructural development. Additionally, there is also a rising focus on energy-efficient HVAC systems in the region.

For instance, in June 2022, VTS Group launched a new line of air handling units, Ventus Pro, in India, which optimizes the indoor air quality by controlling the temperature and humidity. With flexible and environmentally friendly performance, the series also provides high energy savings.

In recent years, the construction of some very large commercial projects has been initiated in Japan, which will create significant demand for the market. For instance, the construction of the Shibaura 1 Chome Project started in September 2021, which will see the former Hamamatsucho Building replaced with two 235-meter tall towers. Both towers are expected to have commercial space on the lower floors and office space on the mid floors.

China remains another major market in the region. As per IEA, China has one of the fastest growth in space cooling energy consumption worldwide, driven by the increasing income of the people and growing demand for thermal comfort.



Air Handling Units (AHU) Market Competitor Analysis



The Global Air Handling Units (AHU) Market is moderately competitive and consists of some influential players. In terms of market share, some of these important actors currently manage the market. These influential players with a noticeable share in the market are concentrating on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These businesses are leveraging strategic collaborative actions to improve their market percentage and enhance their profitability.



December 2021 - Daikin announced the acquisition of two Washington-based HVAC distributors, Thermal Supply, Inc. and AirReps, LLC., further expanding its presence in North America.

March 2021 - Carrier launched a new series of high wall ductless system, including the 40MAHB indoor unit and 38MARB outdoor unit, and the multi-poise 40MBAA air handler. The 40MBAA showcases SEER ratings up to 20.0 along with HSPF ratings up to 10.0, and is available in sizes 24k, 36k and 48k.



