Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market 2023 to 2030 - Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products Drives Growth

The global healthcare cold chain logistic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% during 2023-2030.

This report on global healthcare cold chain logistic market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare cold chain logistic market by segmenting the market based on product, services, storage techniques, mode of delivery, temperature range, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare cold chain logistic market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

Challenges

Difficulty to Access Different Markets

Failure to Comply with the Regulatory Standards

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned:

American Airlines Cargo

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)

Cavalier Logistics Inc.

Continental Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation Services Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

LifeConEx

Marken Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Key Insights



3. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clinical Trial Materials

5.3. Vaccines

5.4. Biopharmaceuticals

5.5. Others



6. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Storage

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Packaging

6.5. Instrumentation

6.6. Others



7. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Storage Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electrical Refrigeration

7.3. Dry Ice

7.4. Gel Packs

7.5. Liquid Nitrogen

7.6. Others



8. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Mode of Delivery

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Last-Mile-Delivery

8.3. Hubs-to-Distributor



9. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Temperature Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ambient

9.3. Refrigerated

9.4. Frozen

9.5. Cryogenic



10. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospitals & Clinics

10.3. Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies

10.4. Others



11. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 United Kingdom

11.2.3 France

11.2.4 Italy

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Russia

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Rest of the Europe

11.3 North America

11.3.1 United States

11.3.2 Canada

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Mexico

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 Turkey

11.6.3 Iran

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces



14. Market Value Chain Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Scenario

15.2. Company Profiles

