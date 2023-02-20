Industrial Coating Market is Estimated to Reach $141.05 Billion by 2030 | says SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pune, India Feb 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant market driver in the industrial coating market is the expanding demand for the general industrial end-use category. Industrial coatings are also widely employed in a variety of different end-use industries, such as mining, oil & gas, marine, electronics, aerospace, automotive and auto repair. Automotive and refinishing coatings rank among the most significant industrial coatings.

Refined coatings are utilized for vehicle maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting because of its visual appeal, surface protection, and corrosion resistance, which is expected to enhance the need for industrial coatings. Industrial Coatings Market Size was valued at USD 107.12 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 141.05 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Constraints in the industrial coating market

Since the GDP movement has a significant impact on sales, the COVID-19 pandemic has a detrimental effect on the coatings business. Most production facilities were shut down due to a lack of staff and lockdowns, which confused different producers and created problems in the supply chain.

In 2019–2020, the automotive sector saw weak sales, along with a structural recession, and a faltering economy. As most auto manufacturers and dealers were forced to close during the second COVID-19 peak in India, the sales of new automobiles declined.

Report Metrix Details Market Size by 2030 $141.05 Billion Market Size in 2023 $107.12 Billion CAGR 2023-2030 3.5% Market Segmentation By Technology Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder Coatings, Others By Resin Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Fluoropolymer, and Others By End-Use Industry General Industrial, Protective, Automotive Refinish, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Marine, Coil, Packaging, Aerospace, and Rail Key Players PPG Industries, Inc (US), Jotun (Norway), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US),

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited (India), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and other players Market Drivers Key Drivers VOC emissions in coating resins are being reduced.

Low polluting coating technologies

The environment-friendly nature Restraints Differentiate between the market products by market players.

The harmful environmental impact. Opportunities To put money into the shipbuilding and pipeline industries. Challenges A rising number of government regulatory rules are being implemented.

Increasing emphasis on complying with state and local wastewater discharge rules.. Regional Analysis Regions North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

REGIONAL SEGMENTATION AND OTHER INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES

Although the Asia Pacific region has emerged as the most opportunistic regional market for industrial coatings, it is also projected that established markets in Western Europe and North America would show encouraging signs. Due to the availability of cheap labour, affordable raw materials, and the region's growing urban population, Asia Pacific held the top spot in the global market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for over 44.6% of the total. The rise of the market is further aided by the presence of numerous car manufacturing plants in the area.

In 2019, China became the region's top customer and generated the most revenue. This development is attributable to China's position as the region's top automobile producer and growing market for automotive refinishes. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the world's industrial sector.

