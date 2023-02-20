New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Suction Devices Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420668/?utm_source=GNW

The medical suction device market is poised to register a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2027).



The COVID-19 pandemic has been a serious health condition since it started in the year 2020. The pandemic has disrupted lives globally and negatively affected the global economy. While the healthcare system faced supply-related issues, the demand generated by consumers has proven to be beneficial for some segments of healthcare. The SARS-CoV-2 virus affects the respiratory system and causes fatal health issues. This respiratory illness caused by the virus was soon declared a global pandemic. The article published in October 2020 entitled "Closed tracheal suctioning systems in the era of COVID-19: is it time to consider them as a gold standard?"mentioned that due to a surge in several COVID-19 patients, the suctioning systems were recommended instead of the risk of infection. Closed tracheal suctioning systems (CTSS) were also deemed mandatory for ICU patients with an artificial airway. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic generated demand for medical suction devices and is expected to have a positive impact on the studied market.



The respiratory conditions result in the secretion of mucous and serum that need removal from the body. Medical suction devices are used to remove serum or mucous when the patient is not able to secrete it from the body. Growing incidences of respiratory diseases are thus expected to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 factsheet, asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults. Likewise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 report, in the United States, approximately 25 million Americans have asthma. This equals about 1 in 13 Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Additionally, suction devices are used for several other reasons, such as surgical procedures and childbirth. According to the World Population Data Sheet, 2021 report, the global population is forecasted to increase to 9.7 billion by 2050. This increasing population will lead to more childbirths. This is expected to increase the demand for medical suction devices, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the studied market over the forecast period.



In addition, manufacturers are constantly making an effort to develop advanced suction devices. This is one of the developmental factors fueling the growth of the global medical suction device market. For instance, in November 2021, The Zucker Institute for Applied Neurosciences (ZIAN), a technology accelerator embedded in the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), partnered with South Carolina company Medical Access Partners LLC to commercialize VayuClear. It is a novel surgical suction de-clogging technology.



Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures has also helped the growth of the studied market and is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, limited reimbursement of the suction devices may hinder the growth of the market.



Medical Suction Devices Market Trends



Airway Clearing Suction Devices Segment is Expected to Witness Growth Over the Forecast Period by Application Segment



The market for airway clearing suction devices by application segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.



When an individual is unable to clear secretions such as saliva and mucus due to a lack of consciousness or an ongoing medical procedure, suction machines help them breathe and maintain a clear airway. There has been an unprecedented surge in airway emergencies after the COVID-19 pandemic affected millions of people. This created demand for more airway suctioning devices, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the future.



Moreover, airway clearance devices are commonly used in the causality care units of hospitals. Effective suction is a crucial component of airway clearance. As per ZOLL medical corporation resources, portable aspirators are common in a pre-hospital setting. They play a vital role in helping emergency responders establish ABC (airway, breathing, and circulation). In addition, an article published in November 2021 entitled "Surgical Airway Suctioning"stated that accurate suctioning methods provide patients with a good outcome. Complications are rare with airway clearance suctioning. The same source stated that the airway clearance suction is used for indications such as patients with altered mental status or under the effects of sedatives or hypnotics; neuromuscular disease; atonia or hypotonia; and patients with copious respiratory secretions, among other indications.



Therefore, the clinical significance of the airway suctioning devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment. Hence, driving the growth of the studied segment.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Medical Suction Devices Market



Due to increasing chronic diseases and rising birth rates in the United States and other countries in the region, North America is one of the major contributors to the market’s growth. The rise in the need for advanced technology is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



An article published by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in February 2022 titled "Heart failure in Canada: complex, incurable and on the rise"stated that 750,000 people living with heart failure (HF) and 100,000 people are diagnosed with this incurable condition each year in Canada and HF has become a serious and growing problem in Canada. Additionally, as per the American Heart Association Statistical Update for 2021, the prevalence of heart failure is estimated to be 6 million, which is approximately 1.8% of the total United States population. Also, the same source mentioned that heart failure is more prevalent in older age groups. It is projected to increase steadily through the year 2030, and by that time, the prevalence of HF could reach 8.5% of the total United States population.



This prevalence of heart failure in the countries of the North American region is expected to drive the aspirators’ suction machines used to drain abscesses and fluid buildup in the chest to prevent heart failure. Hence, owing to the abovementioned factors, the region is expected to gain growth in the studied market over the forecast period.



Medical Suction Devices Market Competitor Analysis



The global medical suction devices market is moderately competitive with the presence of many local players. As a result, players focus on cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. Most of the Medical Suction Devices are being manufactured by global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. Some of the market players are Laerdal Medical, Labconco, Asahi Kasei Corporation (ZOLL Medical Corporation), Precision Medical, Inc., Medela AG, Amsino International, Inc., INTEGRA Holding AG (INTEGRA Biosciences AG), Olympus Corporation, MGE-MG Electric (Colchester) Ltd., and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., among others.



