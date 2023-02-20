US Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Exhibits 7.1% CAGR to Reach USD 60.18 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US substance use disorder treatment market size was USD 35.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow from USD 37.24 billion in 2022 to USD 60.18 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Substance abuse refers to the condition where uncontrolled use of substances leads to addiction. Rising number of patients seeking assistance for disorder treatment is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “US substance use disorder treatment market, 2022-2029.”

July 2022- ERP Health LLC collaborated with Regard Recovery and its subsidiary JourneyPure, with the aim to provide their Outcome Tracking Platform (OTP) services to all JourneyPure patients across 17 facility networks.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.1% 2029 Value Projection 60.18 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 35.14 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 81





The market is expected to experience growth as a result of players collaborating to expand the reach of their programs.

The opioid addiction treatment segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market players' ongoing development of technologically advanced treatments is a key factor contributing to the growth of the substance use disorder treatment market.

Rising Cases of Neurological and Psychological Disorders to Progress Market Development

Rising cases of neurological and psychological disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, sudden mood swings, irritability, and personality disorders, are anticipated to drive the US substance use disorder treatment market growth. In September 2021, the Freedom Center Outpatient Recovery Center stated that schizophrenia affects around 1.5 million people in the U.S. annually. Number of people falling victim to substance abuse at a young age contributes to an increase in admissions to substance abuse treatment facilities. Rising penetration of insurance coverage for the treatment of substance abuse is also expected to drive market growth.

However, delay in the diagnosis of substance abuse is expected to hamper the market growth.





Level 2 Care to Lead as it Helps in Relapse Management

Based on the level of care, the market is divided into early intervention, level 1/outpatient services, level 2, level 3, and level 4/medically managed intensive inpatient services. Level 2 segment is set to account for the highest share of the segment as it enables patients to continue with their normal, day-to-day activities, and assist in relapse management. Level1/outpatient services are expected to have highest CAGR due to the rising focus of substance use disorder treatment providers on expanding their outpatient services.

Rising Number of Illicit Drug Users to Accelerate Opportunities for the Drug Abuse Treatment Providers

Based on application, the market is categorized into alcohol addiction treatment, drug abuse treatment, nicotine addiction treatment, and opioid addiction treatment. Drug abuse treatment is anticipated to dominate the market due to increase in the number of illicit drug users in the U.S. The alcohol addiction treatment segment has the highest CAGR due to increasing number of people involved in alcohol abuse.

Adult Segment to Govern Owing to Growing Number of Patient Admissions

According to age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and adolescent. The adult segment is projected to govern due to increased inpatient admissions to hospitals and substance abuse treatment centers. The adolescent segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rise in incidents of children getting involved in alcohol consumption or use of any illicit drug at an early stage.

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics to Govern they Help in Alcohol Abuse

According to service provider, the market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals and specialty clinics, sober living homes, and others in terms of service provider. Hospitals and specialty clinics segment is projected to dominate due to increasing number of patient visits to hospitals treating patients involved in alcohol and other substance use disorders.





New Substance-Use Treatment Programs by Key Players to Progress Market Track

The US substance use disorder treatment market share is featured by players such as Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., and Acadia Healthcare. The players have been focused on introducing new substance-use treatment programs. In July 2022, Acadia Healthcare formed a joint venture with ECU Health to build a 144-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Greenville medical district. The market is also characterized by residential and outpatient facility providers focused on providing behavioral treatment facilities and different reprocessing therapies.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (U.S.)

JourneyPure (Regard Recovery) (U.S.)

Workit Health (U.S.)

Pyramid Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)

American Treatment Network (U.S.)

Banyan Treatment Centers (U.S.)

Asana Recovery (U.S.)

Acadia Healthcare (U.S.)

Promises Behavioral Health (U.S.)





How big is the US Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 37.24 billion in 2022 to USD 60.18 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.





Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Substance Abuse in U.S., 2021 Overview of Advances in Novel Therapeutics Overview of Harm Reduction Vs Abstinence-based Recovery Model Overview on Concierge Medicine in U.S. Impact of COVID 19 Pandemic on the Market

U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Care Early Intervention Level 1/Outpatient Services Level 2



Intensive Outpatient Services Partial Hospitalization Services



Level 3



Clinically Managed Low-Intensity Residential Services Clinically Managed Medium-Intensity Residential Services Clinically Managed High-Intensity Residential Services Medically Monitored High-Intensity Inpatient Services



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Alcohol Addiction Treatment Drug Abuse Treatment Nicotine Addiction Treatment Opioid Addiction Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Adult Adolescent Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Sober Living Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography Northeast West South Midwest Other U.S. Territories Level 4/Medically Managed Intensive Inpatient Services



Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) Hazelden Betty Ford JourneyPure Workit Health Pyramid Healthcare Inc. American Treatment Network Banyan Treatment Centers Asana Recovery Acadia Healthcare Promises Behavioral Health Passage Malibu







