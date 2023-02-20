AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations Market Report 2023: Robust Pipeline of Adeno-Associated Virus for Gene Therapies and Vaccines Boosts Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow, By Culture Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AAV contract development and manufacturing organizations market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2035 and it is expected to expand at 17.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The main drivers of this market are the robust pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV) for gene therapies & vaccines, technological advancements in manufacturing of adeno-associated viral vectors, and a highly competitive market with various strategies undertaken by key market players.

For instance, in September 2022, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focused on offering precision medicines. This acquisition is in line with the company's aim to strengthen its position as a pioneer in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy for cardiac illness.



AAV-mediated gene therapy products that address fatal and severely disabling diseases have proliferated in recent years, with investment in academic startups, and several products entering clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies. AAV vector has become a highly effective treatment for cardiovascular, neurological, and immunological illnesses as well as cancer. Due to these factors, market participants and CDMOs implement strategies like M&A, expansions, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships.



Significant advancements have been made in the use of viral vectors within the gene therapy & gene-modified cell therapy fields over the past 10 years. Vendors have innovated existing technologies as part of the industry's ongoing improvement efforts to support the special needs of viral vector manufacturing. These developments include the introduction of iCELLis technology for adherent cell culture and the creation of chromatographic resins for the production of viral vectors. Furthermore, next-generation analytics such as Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR), Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC), Size-Exclusion Chromatography-Multi-Angle Light Scattering (SEC-MALS), and Capillary Electrophoresis-Sodium Dodecyl Sulphate (CE-SDS) facilitate accurate & precise quantification.



AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations Market Report Highlights

The downstream processing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2022. The main driver of this market is the small size of AAV capsids and they are very stable as compared to other viruses, so purification of AAV vectors is relatively easy

Based on culture type, the adherent culture segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.9% in 2022. As they require less specialized bioengineering knowledge than three-dimensional platforms

Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 53.5% in 2022and is also anticipated to show the highest growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast years. The large patient base, lower overall costs, skilled workforce, and changes in the regulatory scenario are the key factors driving the market growth

Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1. Robust pipeline of adeno-associated virus for gene therapies and vaccines

4.2.2 Technological advancements in manufacturing adeno - associated viral vectors

4.2.3 Highly competitive Market & various strategies undertaken by Market entities

4.2.3.1 Acquisitions

4.2.3.2 Collaboration

4.2.3.3 Expansion

4.2.3.4 Partnership

4.3 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy & viral vectors

4.3.2 Manufacturing challenges in producing AAV viral vectors



