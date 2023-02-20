Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market Report 2023: Need to Reduce Unscheduled Maintenance Costs Drives Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market, By Aircraft Type,By End-use Vertical, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flight data monitoring and analysis (FDMA) is proactive use of flight data, recorder after repetitive and infrequent incident trends, in order to augment flight safety and maintenance operations, which enhances overall aviation safety. Moreover, FDMA offers various advantages including improved fuel consumption, reduction in fatal accidents, minimized unnecessary maintenance & repairs, and augmented pilot training programs owing to which it is widely used in aviation industry.



The Global Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis market was valued for US$ 1008.60 Mn in 2021.



Market Dynamics:



Rising adoption of FDMA as an integral part of safety management system is expected to drive growth of the global flight data monitoring and analysis market during the forecast period. As Flight data monitoring and analysis has become a voluntary safety program intended to increase the aviation safety through proactive flight-recorded statistics. This program allows airlines to collect selective digital data from flight data recorders, which is installed on their airplanes. Thereafter, this data is used to identify particular events, which is called systematic management system (SMS).

The SMS establishes a baseline safety margin and computes deviations from standards and risk areas. Moreover, if any potential risk trend is identified, a proper risk management plan is implemented and its effectiveness is monitored until the trend normalizes.

Moreover, the growing need to reduce unscheduled maintenance cost and increasing asset utilization is expected to boost the demand Unscheduled maintenance and repair operations can lead to additional expenditures for airline companies. Moreover, it leads to inadequate utilization of assets. Flight data monitoring and analysis can provide proper analysis regarding maintenance and repair operations. This, in turn, saves unnecessary expenditure, enhances efficiency, and streamlines airline operations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1008.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2186.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flight data monitoring and analysis market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global flight data monitoring and analysis market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Major companies involved in the global flight data monitoring and analysis market are Flight Data Services Ltd, Safran Electronics & Defense, Scaled Analytics Inc., NeST Aerospace Pvt Ltd, FlightDataPeople, Aerobytes Ltd, Helinalysis Ltd, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, French Flight Safety, Teledyne Controls LLC, Guardian Mobility Corporation, Metro Aviation, and Hi-Fly Marketing.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global flight data monitoring and analysis market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global flight data monitoring and analysis market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By End-use Vertical:

Civil

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Military

Global Flight Data Monitoring And Analysis Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

