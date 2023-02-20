Self-Tanning Products Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Natural and Organic Self-Tanning Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Tanning Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The self-tanning products market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,078.36 million in 2022 to US$ 1,519.59 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.



Self-tanning products offer a tanned and bronzed look without the exposure to the sun. Direct sun tanning can cause various skin diseases, including skin cancer. Moreover, the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can cause potential harm to the skin.

Therefore, people increasingly prefer self-tanning or sunless tanning products that provide a desired tanned look. There is a high demand for self-tanning products in North America, especially among women, due to the increasing influence of celebrities and social media trends, which, in turn, is favoring the self-tanning products market growth



Based on distribution channel, the global self-tanning products market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the global self-tanning products market in 2021. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments that offer various products related to oral care, skin care, sun care, hair care, decorative cosmetics, and body care and perfumes.

Several branded products are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly. Additionally, these shops provide attractive discounts, a variety of payment options, and a positive shopping experience. Self-tanning product manufacturers usually prefer to sell their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to their large customer base. Moreover, an increase in urbanization, a rise in working professionals, and competitive pricing are a few factors boosting the growth of the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment.



North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global self-tanning products market over the forecast period. In North America, the thriving beauty industry is playing a significant role in the consumption of beauty and cosmetic products, including self-tanning products. The North America self-tanning products market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In the region, celebrities and beauty experts are endorsing product promotion and advertising.

For instance, on July 30, 2019, Tess Holiday, a plus-size supermodel, partnered with a celeb spray tanner and founder of the self-tanner brand, "Isle of Paradise." This partnership aims at catering to the demand for products that provide glowing skin. The well-established cosmetics & personal care industry in the region is one of the primary factors driving the self-tanning products market. Moreover, there is a growing trend of the use of natural, vegan, and organic skin-care products in the region, which tends to increase the sales of natural and organic self-tanning products. This is further expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the self-tanning products market.

Moreover, the rising internet penetration has boosted the growth of the e-commerce industry. People are increasingly purchasing various products using online retail channels due to heavy discounts, availability of multiple brands in a portal, and home delivery services. Moreover, many beauty retailers continue to add virtual reality and augmented reality features to their online websites, thus attracting young consumers. These factors are boosting the online sales of self-tanning products, which is driving the self-tanning products market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growth of Cosmetic Industry Across the Globe

Strategic Development Initiatives by Key Market Players

Market Restraints

Side Effects Associated with Synthetic Ingredients in Self-Tanning Products

Market Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Natural and Organic Self-Tanning Products

Future Trends

Celebrity Endorsements and Social Media Campaigns

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1078.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1519.59 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

7. Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.3 Cream & Lotion

7.4 Serum

7.5 Mist

7.6 Others:



8. Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 Self-Tanning Products Market, By Category (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Natural & Organic

8.4 Conventional



9. Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Self-Tanning Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.4 Convenience Stores

9.5 Online Retail

9.6 Others



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bondi Sands Pty Ltd

KAO Corp

PZ Cussons Plc

Supernova UK Pty Ltd

Epic Etailers LLC

Loreal SA

HotHouse Beauty Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc

Edgewell Personal Care Co

