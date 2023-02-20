3D Cell Culture Market Size Will Surpass $2051.5 Million by 2028 at 15.1% CAGR | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a market research report by Vantage Market Research, the global 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to reach USD 2051.5 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2028.



3D Cell Culture Market Overview

The 3D cell culture market refers to the use of three-dimensional cell culture techniques to grow cells in a manner that more closely mimics the in vivo environment. This technique has gained popularity in recent years as it provides a more physiologically relevant environment for cell growth and differentiation, which is important for applications such as drug discovery, toxicity testing, and tissue engineering.

The 3D cell culture market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for organoid models, the growing adoption of 3D cell culture in drug discovery, and the increasing availability of 3D cell culture products and services.

Market Dynamics:

Supply and Demand: Supply and demand are the most fundamental market dynamics. As demand for a product or service increases, the price tends to rise, and as supply increases, the price tends to fall. A balance between supply and demand is important to maintain price stability.

Competition: The level of competition within a market can significantly affect its dynamics. Competition can increase innovation and quality of products, leading to market growth. On the other hand, too much competition can lead to price wars and reduced profitability for businesses.

Technological Advancements: Advances in technology can significantly change market dynamics. For example, the rise of e-commerce has disrupted traditional retail industries, leading to changes in pricing, supply chain management, and customer behavior.

Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment can have a significant impact on market dynamics. Changes in regulations or policies can lead to changes in pricing, supply, and demand for goods and services.

Economic Trends: The overall economic environment can impact market dynamics. Factors such as economic growth, inflation, and interest rates can affect consumer behavior and purchasing power, which can affect market dynamics.

Societal and Demographic Changes: Changes in societal values and demographics can also influence market dynamics. For example, an aging population can lead to changes in the demand for healthcare services, while changing consumer preferences can lead to new products and services.

Understanding market dynamics is critical to the success of businesses operating in that market. By analyzing market dynamics, companies can make informed decisions about their strategies, pricing, and investment.

List of Prominent Players in the 3D Cell Culture Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Avantor Inc. (US)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

3D Biotek LLC (US)

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

Kirkstall Ltd (UK)

MIMETAS BV (Netherlands)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Emulate Inc. (US)

CN Bio Innovations (UK)

InSphero AG (Switzerland)

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria)

TissUse GmbH (Germany)

Recent Developments:

On December 2021, CellPort Software, a SaaS firm that digitizes cell development and production workflows, joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to speed the delivery of cell-based medicines, according to TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company. CellPort is dedicated for the creation of scientific data liquidity. TetraScience's platform conveniently connects laboratory items to CellPort's software via this agreement, allowing users to swiftly construct innovative, new processes and acquire critical insights into cell lines.

On January 2021, Adocia created a novel hydrogel to host and protect pancreatic cell implants. This hydrogel scaffold containing pancreatic cells has the potential to restore glycemic control without the need for insulin injections or immunosuppressive medications. An academic partnership has been created with Pr. Pattou's Inserm Team, the global leader in islet transplant, to develop this product in animal models and, eventually, in humans.

On December 2020, eNUVIO announced the launch of market's first entirely reusable 3D cell culture microplate. The introduction of eNUVIO's entirely reusable EB-Plate in the market comes at an ideal time; since there is a significant demand for 3D cell culture microplates. Traditional plastic plates are now in limited supply, and the zero-waste campaign is gaining traction in laboratories. Furthermore, the manufacturers claim that the new plates pay for themselves after 5-8 uses and may be reused many times more.



3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

By Technology

Scaffold Based

Scaffold Free

3D Bioreactors



By Application

Cancer

Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Others



By End Use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

3D Cell Culture Market Regional Analysis:

The 3D cell culture market can be analyzed regionally to provide insights into the market's behavior and opportunities in different parts of the world. Here are some key findings for the 3D cell culture market based on regional analysis:

North America: The 3D cell culture market in North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, research and development facilities, and a high level of awareness regarding the benefits of 3D cell culture technology. The region is also home to major market players, contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe: The 3D cell culture market in Europe is expected to grow significantly due to increasing investments in research and development activities and increasing demand for efficient and advanced healthcare technologies. The region is also home to many prominent pharmaceutical and biotech companies, driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific: The 3D cell culture market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing government initiatives to promote biotech and pharma research and development, along with the presence of a large patient population. The region is also experiencing a rise in the number of contract research organizations (CROs) and academic institutions, which is further driving the market growth.

Latin America: The 3D cell culture market in Latin America is expected to experience steady growth due to increasing investments in the life sciences industry, along with the presence of a large patient population. The region is also home to several prominent pharmaceutical companies, which is driving the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa: The 3D cell culture market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a slower pace due to the limited healthcare infrastructure and a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of 3D cell culture technology. However, increasing investments in research and development activities and rising initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the market's growth in the region.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the 3D cell culture market, and what is the projected growth rate for the next few years?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D cell culture market, and what are the major challenges facing the market?

What are the major types of 3D cell culture techniques and products, and what are the key differences between them?

Which end-users are the major consumers of 3D cell culture products and techniques, and what is the market share of each end-user?

Which geographic regions are the major consumers of 3D cell culture products and techniques, and what is the market share of each region?

What are the major technological advancements in the 3D cell culture market, and how are they affecting the market dynamics?

What is the competitive landscape of the 3D cell culture market, and who are the major players in the market?

What are the major regulatory factors influencing the 3D cell culture market, and how are they affecting market dynamics?

What are the major opportunities for growth and investment in the 3D cell culture market, and what are the key challenges facing new entrants in the market?

What are the major trends and predictions for the future of the 3D cell culture market, and what are the implications for businesses operating in the market?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 905.8 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 2051.5 Million CAGR 15.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Avantor Inc., Tecan Trading AG, 3D Biotek LLC, REPROCELL Inc., Kirkstall Ltd, MIMETAS BV, PromoCell GmbH, Emulate Inc., CN Bio Innovations, InSphero AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, TissUse GmbH Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

