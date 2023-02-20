New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Cancer Screening Test Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420656/?utm_source=GNW

The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).



Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing awareness about the early detection of breast cancer, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and the increasing government initiatives and support.



The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the breast cancer screening test market due to the halt of breast cancer screening to minimize the spread of infection. For instance, according to the study published titled ’Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Breast Cancer Diagnoses’ in October 2021, to reduce patient and staff exposure to the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic many breast imaging practices purposely stopped doing mammograms. this has significantly impacted the market growth during the pandemic due to the halt of mammograms during the pandemic due to the risk of spread of Covid-19 infections, impacting the market growth.



Early detection of breast cancer can lead to desired outcomes, including increased survival rate, number of treatment options, and improved quality of life. And the rising incidence of breast cancer is helping the market to grow in the forecast period. As per the Breastcancer.org updated in July, 2022, 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States along with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer cases. Since there is a rising need for the breast cancer screening test across developing as well as developed nations, the demand for breast cancer screening tests is increasing which is leading to the growth of this market.



Furthermore, rising initiative of key players on the development of innovative strategies is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, LifeCell has lauched Breast Screen Panel, a comprehensive genetic screening test that assesses the risk of breast cancer in women. Such initiatives will lead to increased adoption of breast cancer screening, driving the market growth.



However, controversies related to mammography and high cost of screening tests in the developed countries are the factors expected to hinder the market growth.



Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Trends



Imaging Test is Expected to Dominate in the Breast Cancer Screening Test Segment



The most commonly used screening test for breast cancer is the imaging test and these imaging tests are considered the most reliable ones. Mammograms are the most widely used tests to screen for breast cancer. Since mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen for breast cancer, governments, and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Updated in October 2021, The NCI is funding the tomosynthesis mammographic imaging screening trial (TMIST), a large-scale randomized breast screening trial that will compare the number of advanced cancers detected in women screened for 5 years with 3-D mammography to the number detected in women screened with 2-D mammography.



Furthermore, digital breast tomosynthesis can increase the diagnostic accuracy of mammography and is used for the assessment of equivocal or suspicious mammography findings. 3-D mammography, often known as breast tomosynthesis, is a new technology. This process combines photos from various angles around the breast to create a 3-D-like image. Although this technology is becoming more widely available in clinics, it is unclear whether it is superior to regular 2-D mammography in terms of detecting cancer at an earlier stage. Such advancements will drive the market growth due to higher adoption



Moreover, according to the study published in Current Oncology, titled ‘Recent Radiomics Advancements in Breast Cancer: Lessons and Pitfalls for the Next Future’ in June 2021, radiomics is a new translational field of medicine that uses high-dimensional data extracted from radiological images to create credible models that may be used in clinical practice for diagnosis, prognosis, and assessment of illness response to treatment. The advancements in the detection of breast cancer such as radiomics will drive the growth of this segment due to the rise in adoption of radiomics advancements.



Other modalities, such as ultrasound and contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) play an important role in the diagnostics, staging, and follow-up of breast cancer.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of breast cancer and rising awareness among the population for the early detection of cancer. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.



According to the news published in May 2022, as part of a goal to achieve "zero fatalities from breast cancer"by 2030, the United States National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) has announced funding of over USD 12.4 million for 20 research initiatives. Such goals to reduce breast cancer are expected to drive the growth of the market studied over the forecast period in this region.



Furthermore, according to the National Institute of Health report published in May 2022, estimates of funding for breast cancer in 2019 and 2020 were USD 709 million and USD 788 million. Such grants will help the organization in the research and development of innovative products, thereby leading to increased development of innovative breast cancer screening tests, driving market growth in North America.



Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors, the breast cancer screening market is expected to drive in the North America over the forecast period.



Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Competitor Analysis



The breast cancer screening test market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the increasing awareness among the population and rising advances in the screening test, a few other smaller players are expected to enter the market and may come to hold a substantial share. Some of the major players of the market are Allengers, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Myriad Genetics, Hologic Inc., and Siemens Healthineers, among others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420656/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________