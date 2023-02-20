Processor Market will surpass US$ 332.0 billion revenues towards the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 9.6%, says Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, it's predicted that the global Processor Market would be worth US$ 132.4 billion. Global market revenue is expected to reach US$ 332.0 billion by 2033. In the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to see a CAGR of 9.6%.



Development of better algorithms and easy availability of high volume of data are predicted to propel the worldwide processor industry. Usage of personal computer (PC) processors in computer-aided design, medical imaging, visualization, graphic design, and animation rendering and modeling is expected to drive sales. As usage of the internet of things increases, billions more devices will be connected, necessitating quick and highly effective processing.

Field Programmable Gate Array - Central Processing Unit (FPGA-CPU) integration for high-performance computing and supercomputing applications is also anticipated to drive the market. However, any advancement in integrated circuits or maybe other semiconductor products has the potential to drastically alter processor sales.

Embedded processors are expanding quickly as a result of their extensive use in consumer electronics products such as refrigerators, computers, and cellphones. To offer new features and compete in the intensely competitive industry, manufacturers of these devices are using more CPUs and microcontrollers.

It is anticipated that severe competition in the consumer electronics industry and a regular stream of product improvements would fuel market expansion in the next ten years. Another significant aspect that would increase processor demand is growing adoption of automated operations in the automotive industry as a result of electronic gadgets.

Key Takeaways from the Processor Market

Microprocessors are predicted to dominate the processor market by type and experience a CAGR of 9.4% by 2033.

by 2033. In terms of application, the smartphone category is predicted to dominate and display a CAGR of 9.2% over the following ten years.

over the following ten years. CAGR for the global processor market between 2018 and 2022 was 13.0% , on an exponential scale.

, on an exponential scale. By 2033, the USA processor market is projected to be worth US$ 54.5 billion .

. In the anticipated time range, the processor market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% .

“Initial use cases for processors were servers and desktop computers. These integrated circuits are now used in automotive applications such as Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and entertainment systems to improve connectivity and provide high-speed to vehicle systems,” says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

Among other companies, Intel, Qualcomm, Mediatek, Samsung, Apple, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, AMD, IBM, MIPS, and ARM Limited are important players in the global processor market. In order to increase their visibility on the worldwide market, key processor providers are focusing on research and development.

For instance,

In February 2022 , Tower Semiconductor, an Israel-based manufacturer of semiconductors, announced that Intel Corporation had bought it. The transaction is worth US$ 5.4 billion. According to the legally binding agreement between these two parties, Intel is likely to purchase Tower Semiconductors for US$ 53 per share. It is believed that the agreement will guarantee Intel's position as a leading supplier of foundry services and capacity. Tower's technological capabilities, geographic reach, and customer service will support Intel's goal of being a leading provider of foundries worldwide.

, Tower Semiconductor, an Israel-based manufacturer of semiconductors, announced that Intel Corporation had bought it. The transaction is worth US$ 5.4 billion. According to the legally binding agreement between these two parties, Intel is likely to purchase Tower Semiconductors for US$ 53 per share. It is believed that the agreement will guarantee Intel's position as a leading supplier of foundry services and capacity. Tower's technological capabilities, geographic reach, and customer service will support Intel's goal of being a leading provider of foundries worldwide. In February 2022 , the automobile technology company Apostera, situated in Unterfoehring, Germany, was bought by Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The acquisition is anticipated to help Harman develop its presence into the mobility and augmented reality technology segments.

, the automobile technology company Apostera, situated in Unterfoehring, Germany, was bought by Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The acquisition is anticipated to help Harman develop its presence into the mobility and augmented reality technology segments. In July 2020, the then-fastest supercomputer in the world, Fukagu, is powered by an A64FX ARM-based processor, according to a statement from Fujitsu Limited. Fujitsu constructed the processor with assistance from the Japan government. The processor is anticipated to be used in High Performance Computing sector of computational science (HPC). In Japan's concept of society 5.0, which incorporates big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, and sharing economy, this processor is a leading component. The processor is anticipated to assist with issues related to climate change, energy, improving industrial competitiveness, and basic sciences.

Get More Valuable Insights into Processor Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the processor market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the processor market

based on type (microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, embedded processors, media processors),

(microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, embedded processors, media processors), based on application (servers, personal computer, internet of things devices, supercomputers, smartphones, wearables, embedded systems, communication & networking equipment), and

(servers, personal computer, internet of things devices, supercomputers, smartphones, wearables, embedded systems, communication & networking equipment), and based on region.

