Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 4.7 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% During 2022-2028; Growing Demand for Carotenoids and Rising Health Concerns to Accelerate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America dominated the carotenoids in human nutrition market in 2021 and is predicted to continue to do so during the forecast period owing to the presence of established economies like the United States and Canada and the significant presence of key market players in the region. Additionally, more people are becoming aware of the benefits that carotenoids can have for preventing heart disease, cancer, eye conditions, and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and macular degeneration is anticipated to boost the usage of carotenoids in day to day diet. The increasing prevalence of these health conditions across the globe is estimated to boost the demand for healthy dietary supplements including carotenoids during the projected time period.

SkyQuest’s latest insights on chronic disease prevalence show that almost 2.2 billion individuals throughout the world suffer from eye and vision issues. With 17.9 million deaths per year, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide and the bulk of the approximately 422 million individuals with diabetes globally and over 1.2



million fatalities annually are on account of diabetes. The majority of these diseases are related to diet and lifestyle, which can be controlled or managed by incorporating a healthy diet that includes all the minerals and vitamins.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market"

Pages - 221

Tables - 69

Figures – 64

The majority of fruit and veggies, herbs, seaweed, and microalgae all include carotenoids, which are pigments that exist naturally. As humans are unable to produce carotenoids, they must be consumed through food or supplements. There are many roles for carotenoids in maintaining human health. Carotenoids are healthy antioxidants that can boost the human immune system and shield them from disease.

Prominent Players in Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market

BASF S.E.

GSK

Roche

Novo Nordisk

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Givaudan Group

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical

DSM Nutritional Products

Divis Laboratories

Naturex SA

Lycored

D.D. Williamson

Chr. Hansen

D.D. Williamson

Allied Biotech

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/carotenoids-in-human-nutrition-market

Beta-Carotene Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Its Increasing Usage to Cure Eye Related Issues

With more than 25% of the market, beta-carotene dominated the carotenoids in human nutrition market in 2021 and it is predicted to do so by gaining the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Carotene, which can be found in a number of foods, is produced by plants, and products for animal and human nutrition contain it. One of the main factors influencing its demand is its ability to treat age-related eye conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. The pharmaceutical sector has seen an upsurge in demand for carotenoids due to evidence that they have an inverse relationship with cancer and other health benefits. SkyQuest noted during research that micronutrient deficiencies are a serious issue for world health and it is believed that more than 2 billion people worldwide need essential vitamins including vitamin A.

The carotenoids in human nutrition market in the North America region is predicted to dominate the market by gaining the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the rising penetration of chronic eye conditions and the increasing vitamin A deficiency in the region. SkyQuest found during one of the healthcare surveys that more than 90% of the US population suffer the vitamin deficiency.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/carotenoids-in-human-nutrition-market

Sports Nutrition Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Thanks to Rising Trend of Sports Nutrition Among Youngsters

The increasing number of health clubs, fitness centers, and gyms and the growing acceptance of different exercise programs in these centers, wherein dietitians provide recommendations on the intake of nutritional supplements, are driving the segment for sports nutrition. Furthermore, sports performance can be improved with proper nutrition. The best approach to keeping healthy is to lead an active lifestyle, engage in regular exercise, and follow a balanced diet. A healthy diet can give a person the energy they need to complete a race or simply take part in a leisurely sport or activity. SkyQuest found that the market for supplements and sports nutrition products was valued at more than 44 billion dollars in 2021, and by the end of the forecast period, it is anticipated to reach over 85 billion dollars.

The carotenoids in human nutrition market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the prominent presence of the key market players, the rising demand for vitamin and mineral-rich cosmetic products, and the growing cosmetic industry in the region is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. SkyQuest found that with a USD 114.9 billion market size, India's beauty and personal care industry ranks eighth worldwide and it is estimated to grow further during the forecast timeline.

The carotenoids in human nutrition market research provide market participants with insightful information to help them get a competitive edge through an exhaustive examination of the market's value chain. To assist organizations in making wise choices and maximizing revenues, the research looks deeply into the value chain. The research also highlights significant market developments, such as collaborations, product innovations, development streams, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategies.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/carotenoids-in-human-nutrition-market

Key Developments in the Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market

By the year 2030, BASF promised to have undertaken at least 30 R&D projects aimed at advancing sustainable agriculture.

The completion of Erber Group's €980 million acquisition by Royal DSM, a global science-based firm focused on nutrition, health, and sustainable living, was announced in October 2020.

The international nutrition business Herbalife Nutrition India has introduced its new product, "Ocular Defender," into the eye health market in keeping with its dedication to nutrition and wellbeing. The supplement is created scientifically to enhance eye health and is available in pill form. The product contains nutrients that support the health of the macular region and maintains normal eyesight.

Recent study discovered that increasing carotenoid consumption can lower the chance of developing a variety of illnesses. They came to the conclusion that strategies aimed at increasing women's carotenoid intake would be advantageous given the high chance of helping and low risk of harm.

Key Questions Answered in the Carotenoids in Human Nutrition Market Research Report

What is the market's anticipated growth rate for carotenoids in human nutrition over the next few years?

Which market sector and sub-segment are anticipated to increase significantly in the next years?

What impact have technical developments had on the market for carotenoids in human nutrition?

What key elements are influencing the market for carotenoids in human nutrition products globally?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Nuts & Seeds Market

Global Pet Care Market

Global Clinical Nutrition Market

Global Flavored Yogurt Market

Global Vodka market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter