Asia PC Hardware Report 2023

This is the publisher's five-year PC Game Hardware Forecast. The data is broken out by Enthusiast and Performance Desktop and Laptop PC. There is a further breakout across major regions



This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.



Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:



Enthusiast Desktop Game PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch

Desktop Game PC: These are consumers that buy desktop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose

Laptop Game PCs: These are consumers that buy laptop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:



North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Rest of World





