With 7% CAGR: The Brewer’s Yeast Supplements Market worth US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033 Globally - Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brewer’s Yeast Supplements Market revenues were estimated at US$ 690 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 1.5 Billion. Supplements in Capsule form dominate the Brewer’s Yeast Supplements Market with a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Brewer’s yeast contains proteins, vitamin B-complex, selenium, and chromium in a large proportion. These components are very important for the body to maintain appropriate blood sugar levels. Brewer's yeast supplements are also frequently used as a source of proteins in animal feeds.

Animal feed containing brewers yeast enhances the quality of milk and meat and also increases the reproduction rate. The market for animal feeds is growing as the demand for meat and milk is increasing.

According to International Feed Industry Federation, global feed production is around US$ 400 billion annually. There is an increase in demand for livestock, dairy, and fish in the last few years. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) states that the demand for food will surge by 60% by 2050. Besides, the production of animal proteins is estimated to grow by 1.7% per year.

Dairy production is projected to rise by 55% along with a rise in meat production by 70% and aquaculture by 90%. Compared to the last 40 years the demand for animal feeds is expected to quadruple by 2050. These numbers show that the world will see a staggering rise in the demand for animal feed in the coming years which will play a significant role in the brewer’s yeast supplement demand.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Brewers yeast supplements are

Now

Nusapure

Pure Naturals

Solgar

Arkopharma

Amazing Nutrition

Vitalife Ltd

Nova Nutritions

Swanson

Some of the recent developments in the Brewers Yeast Supplements are:

In August 2021, Pestell Nutrition announced that is now officially part of Barentez , a distributor of life science ingredients and chemical solutions. Pestell nutrition is a distributor of products related to animal health and nutrition. This acquisition will enhance the position of Barentez in the animal health and feed industry.

announced that is now officially part of , a distributor of life science ingredients and chemical solutions. Pestell nutrition is a distributor of products related to animal health and nutrition. This acquisition will enhance the position of Barentez in the animal health and feed industry. In June 2021, Now foods a food company received ISO accreditation for its in-house microbiological and analytical testing labs from the American Association of Laboratories. These labs will accelerate the testing process of incoming ingredients and finished products. This was a crucial step to sell their products on Amazon, as it was mandatory for dietary supplements seller to have ISO accreditation.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Brewer’s Yeast Supplements Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Brewers Yeast Supplements in terms of

Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet),

(Capsule, Powder, Tablet), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales),

(Online Sales, Offline Sales), Application (Human consumption, Animal consumption), and

(Human consumption, Animal consumption), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) – 2023 to 2033

