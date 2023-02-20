Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Result of General Meeting

20 February 2023

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting, held at 11:30 am on 20 February 2023, at which the resolution was passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:30 am on 16 February 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

For Against Discretion Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast 20,255,830 99.96% 83,363 0.41% - -

In accordance with the resolution, the new articles of association were adopted, and the board of directors has subsequently allotted one new non-redeemable Preference Management Share to the Company’s Investment Manager, Downing LLP, for cash at a subscription price of 1p per share.

A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism