Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of General Meeting
20 February 2023
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting, held at 11:30 am on 20 February 2023, at which the resolution was passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:30 am on 16 February 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:
|For
|Against
|Discretion
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|20,255,830
|99.96%
|83,363
|0.41%
|-
|-
In accordance with the resolution, the new articles of association were adopted, and the board of directors has subsequently allotted one new non-redeemable Preference Management Share to the Company’s Investment Manager, Downing LLP, for cash at a subscription price of 1p per share.
A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism