Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data 2022

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, Software Defined Networks - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI
- Stress-testing Solution to Identify Vulnerabilities and Improve Accuracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
- Robust Intelligence's Value Proposition
- Robust Intelligence - Investor Dashboard
- Voice-based Biometrics Solutions to Accelerate User Identity Verification Process
- Clearspeed's Value Proposition
- Clearspeed - Investor Dashboard
- ML and Computer Vision to Label Data for the Retail Industry
- Neurolabs's Value Proposition
- Neurolabs - Investor Dashboard
- AI-enabled Product Package Design and Marketing
- Neurons Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Neurons Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Improved SDN Connectivity for IoT and Entertainment Business
- SolidRun - Value Proposition
- SolidRun - Investor Dashboard
- Compact and Powerful CPU Board for Industry 4.0 and IoT Applications
- AAEON Technology - Value Proposition
- AAEON Technology - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Electricity Purchase Optimization Platform for Businesses
- Frequenz - Value Proposition
- Frequenz - Investor Dashboard
- Fake Data for Software Developers and Quality Assurance (QA) Professionals
- Tonic.ai - Value Proposition
- Tonic.ai - Investor Dashboard
- ML-based Computing Solutions for Data Transportation
- Celestial AI's Value Proposition
- Celestial AI - Investor Dashboard
- AI Based Multimedia Processing Platform Using Neural Networks
- Clarifai's Value Proposition
- Clarifai - Investor Dashboard
- ML-based High Performance Computing Solutions for Fashion Business
- Veesual's Value Proposition
- Veesual - Investor Dashboard
- Conversational AI Platform for Accelerating Customer Support in Financial Sector
- CogniCor's Value Proposition
- CogniCor - Investor Dashboard
- NLP Based Word Prediction Engine aiding in Boosting Productivity
- Typewise AI's Value Proposition
- Typewise AI - Investor Dashboard
- CV Platform Helps Solve Problems on Embedded Devices
- Pilot AI's Value Proposition
- Pilot AI - Investor Dashboard
2 Key Contacts
3 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AAEON Technology
- Celestial AI
- Clarifai
- Clearspeed
- CogniCor
- Frequenz
- Neurolabs
- Neurons Inc.
- Pilot AI
- Robust Intelligence
- SolidRun
- Tonic.ai
- Typewise AI
- Veesual
