Acupressure Instruments Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 211.27 Million by Growing at a CAGR of 8.23% During 2022-2028; Increasing Adoption of Alternative Healthcare Therapies to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acupressure instruments market was dominated by the North America region in 2021 and the market is also estimated to be led by North America during the forecast period as alternative medicinal methods are becoming more widely accepted in the region. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the adoption of more natural methods to get relief from the diseases, and the significant increase in poverty rate which is compelling people to adopt cost-effective treatment as allopathy treatment is becoming costly with each passing day. Hence all these factors are predicted to boost the market growth throughout the projected time period.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that in the United States, roughly 12.1 percent of children under the age of 16 and more than 35 percent of individuals over the age of 17 opt for complementary and alternative medicine over allopathy treatment. This rising trend of alternative treatment includes the usage of acupressure therapy too and which in turn expected to boost the demand for acupressure instruments during the forecast period.

The acupressure instruments are used to administer general spine acupressure treatments in order to tone the body's entire nerve system. Acupressure is an alternative medical practice that is usually combined with reflexology or acupuncture. It is predicated on the notion that the body's "meridians" are conduits for life energy. During treatment, physical pressure is applied to trigger points or acupuncture points to release blockages in these channels.

Prominent Players in Acupressure Instruments Market

Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instruments Co., Ltd (China)

Asia-med GmbH (Germany)

Cymedics GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)

MKW Laser system GmbH (Germany)

AcuMedic Ltd. (Germany)

SEIRIN Corporation (Japan)

Schwa-medico GmbH (Germany)

Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd. (China)

3B Scientific GmbH (Germany)

Zepter International (Switzerland)

Acurea USA

Modern Acupuncture

Boutique Acupuncture

Blue Branches Acupuncture

Lhasa OMS

Direct Sales Segment to Garner Highest Market Share Owing to Increasing Adoption of Face-to-Face Conversation by Users

The distribution channel segment of the acupressure instruments market is bifurcated into direct sales and e-sales, and others. Out of these, the direct sales channel segment is predicted to gather the highest market revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. People who use alternative therapies, notably acupressure, choose direct sales or professional advice. Acupressure and acupuncture therapists have increased direct sales between the doctor and the patient by utilizing a variety of marketing tactics, leading to the biggest revenue share of direct sales. Some regional acupressure and acupuncture professionals and organizations are looking into the direct distribution sales channel as a way to grow their businesses.

The acupressure instruments market in North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising inclination of people toward natural remedies to treat these diseases. SkyQuest noted that 20.4% of US citizens reported having chronic pain in 2021 alone for a variety of reasons, and this number is anticipated to climb given the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles. The market ought to gain as allopathic treatment has very little to offer in these circumstances.

Wellness Center Segment to Gain Significant Market Share Thanks to Increasing Investment by Key Market Players

The wellness center segment is estimated to gain significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the rising popularity of wellness centers as it is believed that wellness centers can be extremely helpful in promoting proactive lifestyle and behavior changes that tackle chronic issues and improve societal results. In addition to this, the rising investment by key market players in the wellness industry is predicted to boost segment growth. SkyQuest found during research that recently a wellness center worth USD 13 million has been inaugurated in Orlando city.

The acupressure instruments market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the strong belief of people in the region in alternative and natural therapies, particularly in India, Japan, and China. SkyQuest found during the survey that more than 80% of people in China prefer traditional therapies, supplements, and acupressure treatments to treat diseases.

The research study provides thorough and in-depth analyses of the leading market players in the acupressure instruments market, including information on their cash flows, distribution network trends, technological breakthroughs, and significant advancements. The report also includes important suggestions that businesses should take into account as they prepare for future business expansion.

Key Developments in the Acupressure Instruments Market

In August 2022, Manasvani Organization, in association with a consulting business, announces the opening of an eCommerce site, Manasvani Nutrition & Apparels. On the platform, meridians and acupressure points will be accessible. These points will be stimulated and triggered as part of the therapy to promote health and wellbeing and increase energy flow to internal organs.

Traditional wooden slippers “Khadau” was the hot favorite selling items in Megh Mela happened at Prayagraj, India in February 2023. Khadau is famous among saints and religious leaders for its acupressure benefits but this year the sale has seen a significant rise due to its increasing awareness among tourists across the globe.

With the rise in acceptance of acupressure therapy across the globe, medical professionals and governments are increasing the rules and regulations over its usage and practice, Recently, a fake practitioner in Punjab, India has been denied bail by a court owing to jeopardize a patient’s life with wrong acupressure techniques and instruments.

Key Questions Answered in the Acupressure Instruments Market Research Report

Which main market players' pricing, revenue, and performance evaluations are available?

What are the main elements affecting the acupressure instruments market globally?

What opportunities and difficulties do global suppliers face in the market?

What are the regional volume, profit, and pricing analyses for the global market?

Which geographical areas are anticipated to have significant market growth?

