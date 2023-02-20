Disinfectants Market Size To Hit US$ 15.3 billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global Disinfectants Market was valued at around US$ 6.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2032. Sales of disinfectants are expected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2032.



Globally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expanding rapidly. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, disinfectants are widely employed on surfaces to reduce contamination. Manufacturing prescription medicines, treatments, or vaccinations is a function of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and any contamination in these products can be harmful to people's health. As a result, organizations that oversee these cleaning facilities set stringent regulations.

Pharmaceutical-grade products that are offered for sale on a commercial basis in the United States are governed by regulations that the Food and Drug Administration enacts in accordance with current GMPs. "Equipment and utensils shall be cleansed and disinfected at intervals adequate to prevent contamination which might damage the safety, purity, or quality of the drug product," the section stipulates.

There is also huge demand for disinfectants due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. Throughout human history, infectious diseases have been a significant contributor to human suffering in terms of morbidity and mortality. The spread of infectious diseases has been influenced by numerous developments in human civilization. Key market players are concentrating on developing novel products with increased efficacy in terms of environmental stability and infection protection.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High-level disinfectants such as ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol are leading the market and held 57.1% value share in 2021.

By form, liquid disinfectants held 56.5% market value share in 2021 owing to their large-scale use and ease of use on large surfaces in laboratories, hospitals, and industries.

By end user, hospitals are leading the global disinfectants market and are expected to continue to do so at a projected CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for 33.7% market share in 2021 owing to increased awareness regarding cleanliness to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections.

“Rising cleanliness and disinfectant use awareness in hospitals and enterprises, combined with increased usage due to the pandemic, has fueled market expansion,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Procter and Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

3M

Ecolab

Steris

The Clorox Company

Diversey Holdings LTD.

Cantel Medical

CarrollCLEAN

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Metrex Research LLC and more

The disinfectants market is fragmented with several local, developing, and established businesses operating within it. Key stakeholders have begun promotional efforts to introduce the design and engineering of novel disinfectants with increased efficacy.

In November 2019, Contec launched the new CyQuanol, a ready-to-use disinfectant registered by EPA, which does not require a pre-cleaning step.

In March 2022, PDI announced the launch of the Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe and Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, two novel disinfectants that are effective against SARS-CoV-2.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the disinfectants market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032. The global disinfectants market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is

based On product

high level disinfectants (glutaraldehyde, formaldehyde, ortho-phthalaldehyde (OPA), hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, chlorine dioxide, alcohol +QAC, others),

low-level disinfectants (phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds (QACS), hydrogen peroxide + peracetic acid, bleach, others),

intermediate-level disinfectants (iodophors, sodium hypochlorite, others),

based On form (liquid, gels & lotions, wipes, sprays & foams),

(liquid, gels & lotions, wipes, sprays & foams), based On end user (hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, reference laboratories, rehabilitation centers, long-term care centers, critical care centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories),

(hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, reference laboratories, rehabilitation centers, long-term care centers, critical care centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories), based On across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the disinfectants market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

