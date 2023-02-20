Global Green Ammonia Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Siemens Energy, Man Energy Solutions, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nel ASA, ITM Power, Green Hydrogen Systems, McPhy Energy S.A., Electrochaea, Hydrogenics, and Starfire Energy among others, are some of the key players in the global green ammonia market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Green Ammonia Market is expected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 18.1 billion by 2028, to grow at a CAGR of 73.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-use application outlook, the transportation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Ammonia Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)
  • Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
  • Solid Oxide Electrolysis

End-Use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Transportation
  • Power Generation
  • Industrial Feedstock

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/green-ammonia-market-3943


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

