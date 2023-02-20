Data Catalog Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.2%

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Catalog Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Metadata Management Tools Type, By Deployment Mode, By Data Consumer, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data catalog market size is expected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030. In particular, data overload has an impact on enterprise data management. When data properties are intricately nested, it is challenging for stakeholders to capture an overview of the data, examine the metadata, and create a data catalog or business lexicon that can be used as a reference for all time.

With the prevalence of hybrid cross-collaborating teams with dotted line connections within matrix organizations the data catalog share is anticipated to experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period. To effectively carry out duties, every team throughout the whole data lifecycle needs to thoroughly understand data outside of their local area of specialization. When data cataloging is carried out in this way, it is possible to follow the data lineage and determine how the data catalog is developing and changing at each stage of the data pipeline.



Businesses aim for data cataloging systems with the following essential characteristics. The data cataloging solution must automatically and dynamically sense data properties, types, and profiles. A data dictionary or business lexicon is also created using user input by various market-leading solutions. The best data categorization software can also convert numbers into understandable visualizations. In addition to simply displaying metadata, a strong data catalog solution can allow users to act on their knowledge.



For instance, Alation Data Catalog is significant in the data ecosystem. It is considered crucial by many businesses for expediting data-driven decision-making and maximizing return on investment (ROI) from data. The organization has made several substantial investments in improving and innovating as the complexity of the current data stack has increased, as further evidenced by the expansion of connectivity to new, cutting-edge tools and platforms.

According to Alation's November 2022 announcement, a Series E round led by Thoma Bravo, Sanabil Investments, and Costanoa Ventures raised USD 123 million towards data catalog devepoment. Databricks Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies Capital, Icon Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Queensland Investment Corporation, Sapphire Ventures, Riverwood Capital, and Union Grove were among the investors.



Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a huge surge in interest in and usage of various products that help businesses with data analytics. The demand for solutions that improve work security and convenience has grown due to the global movement toward remote work and the desire for the cloud. In addition, corporations have encouraged many enterprises to adopt the work-from-home strategy due to the widespread COVID-19 sickness, fostering market expansion.

A number of additional reasons, such as ongoing developments in the manufacturing and e-commerce industries and rising investments in intensive R&D efforts, fueling future market expansion. However, the need for industry-wide standards for data management and worries about data security and privacy in several sectors are limiting market expansion. Additionally, a rise in automation technologies and a surge in investment in AI-enabled data catalog solutions would open up sizable prospects in the data catalog market.



Data Catalog Report Highlights

Several data catalog software solutions have added intelligence to typical queries made on the data, dashboards, and machine learning models that rely on it by examining code instead of depending exclusively on people to enter it directly.

With the growing use of SaaS applications across business processes, organizations are examining data from various sources, accelerated by the ease with which SaaS ETL solutions can integrate data from these apps into data warehouses or data lakes.

Due to advancements in machine learning, data cataloging systems now include machine learning capabilities that provide useful context and recommendations in the workflow of analysts.

Previous iterations of tools frequently appeared as entirely different systems, required specialized knowledge, or offered little more than rapidly out-of-date documentation. As a result, data catalogs have often failed to gain widespread popularity among consumers who could benefit most. With the newer generation of tools, such as SQL query interface, users can work where they already are.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $896.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3860 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Data Catalog Market: Component Outlook

4.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Solutions

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 Data Catalog Market: Metadata Management Tools Outlook

5.1 Metadata Management Tools Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Business Metadata

5.3 Technical Metadata

5.4 Operational Metadata



Chapter 6 Data Catalog Market: Deployment Mode Outlook

6.1 Deployment Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-Premises



Chapter 7 Data Catalog Market: Data Consumer Outlook

7.1 Data Consumer Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Business Intelligence Tools

7.3 Enterprise Applications

7.4 Mobile And Web Applications



Chapter 8 Data Catalog Market: Vertical Outlook

8.1 Vertical Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Retail & E-Commerce

8.4 IT & Telecom

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Data Catalog Market: Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



