Bloodstock Agent Releases Free Comprehensive Guide on How to Buy a Racehorse

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd Equine Advisers, Inc., a trusted thoroughbred bloodstock consulting agency located in Lexington, KY, announces that bloodstock agent Clark Shepherd has recently released a new free guide for aspiring racehorse owners. The comprehensive guide provides a wealth of information and insights on the process of acquiring and managing a racehorse and is designed to help new owners navigate the often complex and challenging world of thoroughbred racing.

As a second-generation horseman, Clark has served in a variety of capacities in the industry, including working on racetracks and farms, managing stallions, and participating in sales consignments. With a broad range of experiences and a unique perspective on the thoroughbred racing world, he is dedicated to helping clients purchase or breed superior thoroughbred racehorses through a combination of sound pedigree principles, horsemanship, and consistent implementation of well-designed plans.

The newly released guide covers a range of topics related to thoroughbred ownership, including how to get started, exploring public auctions and private sales, the world of claiming racehorses, and the benefits and risks of racing partnerships. The guide also provides expert advice on preparing to buy a racehorse, conducting research and due diligence, managing a racing partnership, and more.

According to Clark Shepherd, "I've seen both success and failure in the thoroughbred racing industry, and I understand the importance of minimizing failures in order to maximize success. This guide is designed to help new owners make informed decisions, avoid common pitfalls, and achieve their racing goals."

The free comprehensive guide is available for download at How to Buy a Racehorse: A Guide for Aspiring Owners.

Shepherd adds, "I'm thrilled to release this guide and provide aspiring racehorse owners with the knowledge and insights they need to succeed in this exciting industry. Whether you're a seasoned owner or just starting out, I'm confident that this guide will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to invest in the Sport of Kings."

For more information on Clark Shepherd and his services, visit Shepherd Equine Advisers.

