Green Payments Recognized as 2023 NJBIZ Leaders in Digital Technology Honoree

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a credit card processing and point of sale (POS) provider, announces its selection as an honoree for the 2023 NJBIZ Leaders in Digital Technology Awards . The company was recognized for its innovative payment solutions that empower businesses to increase their financial well-being. The announcement comes after a string of regional and national award wins honoring Green Payments’ growth, including the 2022 Best of Small Business Awards and NJBIZ Business of the Year 2022.



Since 2019, Green Payments has delivered superior customer service and an array of payment technology to over 5,000 businesses in New Jersey and beyond. Through its customized programs and employee expertise, the company has helped merchants across different industries — from restaurants and retail to automotive dealers — operate more efficiently and at a lower cost.

“As a small business in the digital tech space, we are honored to be recognized for our broad range of payment solutions,” said Green Payments CEO Cliff Green. “Despite the current state of the economy, we have significantly increased our team in order to handle our incoming business. We prioritize pushing our team to continue finding ways to help merchants spend more time on their own businesses and less time worrying about the ins and outs of payment processing.”

The NJBIZ Leaders in Digital Technology Awards recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership in New Jersey.

For more information about Green Payments and its services, visit greenpayments.io .