IC Packaging Market is Anticipated to Attain a Revenue of USD 147.57 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of More Than 9.50% During 2022-2028; Growing Technological Advancements to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will control more than 90% of the IC packaging market . The existence of important IC packaging and assembly companies in the area is a key factor in the market's regional expansion. Vertically stacked electronic components and integrated circuits (ICs) are becoming increasingly popular in the expanding nanoelectronics and semiconductor sector. These ICs offer excellent performance, expanded functionality, and lower power consumption to meet the needs of electronic devices. the growing demand for advanced architecture in electronic items, including linked gadgets, tablets, and smartphones, in order to improve their power efficiency and ability to do more than just text and talk. These elements are anticipated to support the market for IC packaging in its expansion.

SkyQuest found during research that the drivers boosting the development of 3D IC packaging in the IT and telecommunications sector include the rising investment in 5G infrastructure, the rising number of data center servers, along with IoT connectivity and networking devices. Also noted that the mobile service providers in Korea like KT, LG Uplus, and SK Telecom have promised to spend a combined KRW 25.7 trillion during 2022 to fund 5G infrastructure throughout the nation. With the increased expenditure, Seoul and six other cities' 5G quality will be improved.

In addition to providing environmental protection for IC chips, IC packaging also guarantees a reliable electrical contact for chip placement on a printed circuit board. It is a supporting casing that shields silicon wafers, logic chips, and storage from physical harm and corrosion in the last phases of semiconductor fabrication.

Prominent Players in IC Packaging Market

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (China)

Amkor Technology (US)

JCET (China)

SPIL (China)

Powertech Technology Inc. (China)

TongFu Microelectronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Lingsen Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Sigurd Corporation (China)

Greatek Electronics Inc. (China)

OSE Corp. (China)

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

UTAC Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

King Yuan Electrics Co. Ltd. (China)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (China)

FATC (China)

Increasing New Product Launch to Drive the Growth of the IC Packaging Market

Customers want next-generation gadgets that are more compact, multifunctional, offer higher performance, and use less power in the context of today's smart devices and connected environments. This has increased demand for high-performance, low-cost IC, and hence, each major key market player is investing more in product innovation and new product launches to stay ahead of the competitors. All these factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. SkyQuest found that the Institute of Microelectronics at STAR has collaborated with top semiconductor firms to create three-dimensional wafer-level integrated circuit packaging solutions that are both efficient and affordable. To promote chip packaging technologies for high-volume manufacturing. This innovation will address significant issues with wafer-level packaging to reduce total manufacturing costs and quicken the time to market for next-generation ICs.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain a big proportion of the global IC packaging market during the forecast period. The region is renowned for its strong skills in the automotive manufacturing industry. In addition, the rapid deployment of 5G technology in the automobile sector would open up a new source of income for the vendors present in the market under study. SkyQuest’s latest insight shows that 90% of the Indian region will be ready for the 5G deployment by 2025 and India will spend USD 30.1 billion to ensure that 5G services are accessible at the final mile.

Wafer Level Packaging Bonding Segment to Grow at the Fastest Rate Thanks to Its Increasing Adoption

The market for wafer level packaging bonding technology is expected to expand the fastest. Throughout the forecast period, the wafer-level packaging bonding technique is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 10.1%. Because they offer a number of advantages over conventional bonding methods as wafer-level packaging make it possible to integrate the wafer assembly, boxing, test, and burn-in at the wafer level, streamlining the manufacturing process that a device goes through from the commencement of silicon to customer delivery. Hence, industry makers are moving towards advanced bonding techniques like wafer-level packaging and flip-chip bonding. Therefore, this is predicted to fuel the expansion of the segmented market during the upcoming years.

The demand for low-cost ICs for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronic devices is driving the North America region’s IC packaging market. The development of the North American IC packaging market will be aided by prominent automotive companies in the United States investing in electric and self-driving vehicles, which will increase demand for high-performance ICs. As a result, North American markets trail the Asia Pacific as the dominant force in the sector.

The market study on IC packaging provides a thorough examination of the market's growth prospects, competitive environment, and geographical trends. The study offers a summary of the present and upcoming market aims and includes thorough primary and secondary research findings. Along with a competitor analysis split down by type, bonding technique, and application. The information also includes a dashboard summary of the previous and current performance of important companies in the sector.

Key Developments in the IC Packaging Market

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) debuted VI PackTM, a cutting-edge packaging platform intended to support vertically integrated package solutions. The next generation of 3D heterogeneous integration architecture from ASE is represented by VI PackTM, which expands design guidelines and achieves extremely high densities and performance.

The launching of the EOTPR 4500, a machine designed specifically to check integrated circuit packages, was slated for June 2022, according to Tera Vision. With substrate sizes up to 150mmx150mm and probe tip placement accuracy of +/- 0.5m, the auto-prober technology of the EOTPR 4500 was developed to meet the demands of the most advanced IC packaging technology.

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, a division of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, stated in May 2021 that about 20 Japanese businesses would collaborate with TSMC Japan's 3D IC R&D Center.

Key Questions Answered in the IC Packaging Market Research Report

What main variables significantly influence the competitiveness of the leading competitors in the global market?

What is the state of the IC packaging market in terms of capacity and output right now?

What IC packaging demand patterns may we anticipate for the foreseeable future?

What effects are innovations and tactical developments having on market expansion in the future?

