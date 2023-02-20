Aircraft Lighting Market Size is to Hit US$ 2055.5 Mn by 2030 & Forecasted to grow at CAGR of 9.5%, Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term "Aviation Lighting System" refers to any lighting setup used inside or outside an aircraft to provide illumination. Interior and exterior lighting systems are the two main categories of aircraft lighting systems. Emergency photo fluorescent floor mats are already offered by businesses like STG Aerospace in the particular colours or patterns that clients request. These lights provide illumination for the pilots, passengers, and cabin personnel. The fuselage ceiling lights, leading lights, restroom lights, cockpit lights, and signs lights are all part of the interior lighting system. Other types of outside lighting include pilot and aircraft visibility lights, specialty lighting, exterior emergency lighting, and navigation lighting.

Aircraft Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 994.19 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 2055.5 Mn CAGR CAGR of 9.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By End User (OEM, Aftermarket)

• By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters)

• By Light Source (LED, Fluorescent)

• By Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights)

The main goals of external lighting are to improve visibility and avoid accidents. In terms of investments, tests, and potential deployment, the worldwide aircraft lighting market is currently growing moderately. Some well-known international companies who have a monopoly on the aeroplane lighting market make significant investments in order to offer their consumers the most cutting-edge goods and technologies. On the other hand, in order to offer aeroplanes that are outfitted with improved technologies, aircraft manufacturers are purchasing cutting-edge technology from aviation component manufacturers. Over time, this element has contributed to growth in the market for aviation lighting.



One of the main factors boosting business prospects in the aircraft lighting market is the revival of the aviation sector. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant influence on the market, but it is quickly recovering. Eventually, an increase in business operations such aircraft purchases, maintenance leases, repairs, and repairs follow an increase in aircraft carriers. The interior lighting, external lighting, aircraft application, light type, and regional segments make up the worldwide aviation lighting market. The market is divided into emergency lights, specialty lights, wash lights, reading lights, and lavatory lights based on the type of interior lighting. It is divided into aircraft visibility lights, pilot lights, and special-purpose lights based on the outside lighting. It is divided into commercial, business jet, military, and helicopter categories according on the type of aircraft. Florescent lights and LEDs are the two categories of lighting, respectively.

Market expansion in North America is being driven by the strong demand for air travel and improvements to the flying experience. During the projection period, this region's rising passenger traffic will increase aircraft orders, which would raise demand for aeroplane lighting. In addition, the region's high demand for aircraft lighting products is influenced by the presence of significant aircraft manufacturers there. Additionally, in order to lower carbon emissions in the area, aircraft OEMs and airlines have a significant demand for extremely efficient LED lighting.

