The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology was registered

English Lithuanian

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company“) informs that on 20 February 2023 a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 6 February 2023 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Bank of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment