Trend Opportunities in Health, Wellness, and Nutrition 2023: Transformative Mega Trends Enabling Growth and Innovation Until 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Health, Wellness, and Nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles features trend advancements in health, wellness, and nutrition featuring fitness as a service, nootropics, advancements in bionics, cultured meat, sustainable nourishment, obesity drugs, synthetic skin, and virtual nursing.

The publisher's Trend Opportunity Profiles series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long-term trends that will transform their businesses' growth environments.

The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global Mega-Trend of health, wellness, and nutrition; it also offers guidance to organizations for the incorporation of these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from upcoming new business models that will enable growth.

Key trends include fitness as a service, at-home workouts, nootropics, cognitive enhancers, bionics, implants, brain-controlled interfaces, cultured meat, sustainable nourishment, obesity drugs, synthetic skin, virtual nursing, mHealth, virtual care, nutrition, diagnostics, personalized health, preventive health, alternative medicine, dietary supplements, gamifying, genetics, and sustainability.



Key Topics Covered:





Health, Wellness, and Nutrition

Sustainable Nourishment

Obesity Drugs

Synthetic Skin

Virtual Nursing

Cultured Meat

Advancements in Bionic Implants

Fitness as a Service

Nootropics

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxcigg-opportunity?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.