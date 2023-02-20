New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating System, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370350/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is driven by increased network access control commenced by mobile device management.



By Services, the professional services segment to grow at the higher market size during the forecast period

Services are essential to handle mobile devices in a business environment.To increase business revenue, the majority of MDM providers provide support services to businesses.



Professional services and managed services are the two main service categories they provide. The three forms of professional services are consultation services, implementation services, and support services.

By helping businesses select the ideal MDM solution based on their needs, MDM service providers generate revenue.They also aid in the deployment of MDM solutions by educating the IT staff using the deployed MDM solutions efficiently.



In contrast, managed services support businesses in reducing security threats and safeguarding their data. Overall, effective service delivery increases operational effectiveness and system dependability while also assisting businesses in cost-saving measures.

• By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



One of the most useful technologies available today, cloud computing has an effect on every industry.Users of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based cloud-based solutions can remotely access MDM solutions via the internet.



The cloud is used to supply MDM solutions in this deployment strategy.Using cloud-based MDM systems has many benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational effectiveness, and low costs.



However, there are certain drawbacks to cloud-deployed MDM solutions, including the inability to regulate applications, stringent governmental laws, and private content.Due to the associated functionality and key features, cloud-based MDM solution usage is anticipated to increase and reach a high level during the projection period.



Additional advantages of cloud-based solutions include their efficiency when utilised by a variety of users, decreased upfront expenses, ease of launching new projects, lack of hardware expenditures, cheap maintenance costs, and reduced infrastructure costs.



By Professional Services, the support services is expected to grow at the highest market size during the forecast period

Training, maintenance, and assistance in implementing MDM systems are all support services.Services for training help businesses comprehend how MDM systems operate.



These services assist firms in selecting the optimal MDM solution for their particular business needs.For businesses, training sessions are held so that staff may comprehend the main aspects of the installed solution and make use of its essential capabilities.



In addition to offering expert advice, several vendors also grant customers access to their labs and hands-on training. Businesses can take use of onsite and online training services from service providers.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Directors– 30%, Others*–20%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 30%, and RoW** – 15%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Mobile device management market. Key and innovative vendors in the Mobile device management Market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Citrix (US), Google (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Micro Focus (UK), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (US), SAP (Germany), Quest Software (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (US), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Qualys (US), Snow Software (Sweden), Matrix 42 (Germany), Rippling (US), 42Gears (US), ProMobi (India), Baramundi (Germany), Mitsogo Inc (US), Codeproof Technologies (US), AppTec (Switzerland), Addigy (US), Kandji (US).



Research Coverage

The Mobile device management market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, operating system, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Mobile device management market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Mobile device management market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

