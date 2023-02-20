Advanced Manufacturing Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine 2023: Featuring Rapid Prototyping , Lightweighting, Smart Robotics and More

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Manufacturing Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. The innovations profiled are focused on improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, and integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market.

Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining technologies, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fibre-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).

This is a monthly alert that profiles 12 innovations every month, and provides strategic insights on the innovations, along with key patent holders in the profiled space.

Some technology areas covered in this TOE include lasers, 3D printing, 4D printing, robotics, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, machine vision, lean manufacturing, additive manufacturing, micro- and nano- manufacturing, deposition techniques, roll to roll manufacturing, automation and process related innovations, Industry 4.0, SCADA, PLC, DCS, Hydraulics, fluid control. This TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 12 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.





