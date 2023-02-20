TELUS survey shows 80% of Canadians feel happier after watching animal videos online

English French

New video playlist featuring TELUS’ iconic critters helps bring comfort and delight to Canadians year-round



Feel good, do good: For every view of the Critter Comforts video on YouTube, TELUS will donate $1, up to $100,000, to charities supporting service animals, wildlife rehabilitation and animal therapy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New survey data from TELUS reveals that, 80 per cent of Canadians feel happier after watching animal videos online and 63 per cent of respondents said that their mood improved after watching animal content online . The study also found that half of respondents prefer watching animal content online over other types of media. TELUS, known globally for its iconic brand featuring both nature and animals, is uniquely positioned to help bring Canadians joy by giving them more of the content they crave through its Critter Comforts video playlist on YouTube and Optik TV.

Similar to the fireplace channel and calming musical playlists, the video playlist on YouTube dubbed “Critter Comforts” is designed to boost people’s well-being and bring viewers a combination of comfort and joy featuring TELUS’ iconic critters who Canadians have come to know and love.

Watching the playlist won’t just help viewers feel good, it will also do good for animals and the charities that support them: for every view of the Critter Comforts playlist on YouTube, TELUS will give $1, up to $100,000, through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, to charities that support service animals, wildlife rehabilitation and animal therapy across the country.

“As a purpose-driven organization we are committed to using our technology, resources and compassion to help make the world a better place – our brand and marketing efforts are no exception. For the last two decades we have strategically built our brand to become one of the most trusted and iconic brands in Canada – centered around our beloved critters, world-leading technology and commitment to positive social change,” says Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications and Brand Officer. “With the launch of our Critter Comforts playlist, we have the unique ability to leverage our leading brand iconography to help benefit the health and well-being of Canadians and the animals that we love.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for pets . The TELUS survey found that 70 per cent of pet owners were motivated to get a pet to help with their anxiety, depression, help battle loneliness, or reduce stress levels.

“During the course of my career, I’ve experienced first-hand the power of human animal interactions and the effects that companion and therapy animals’ have had on my patients’ well-being, in fact, research demonstrates that those who engage in meaningful interactions with a live animal reported higher levels of daily contentment,” said Dr. Aubrey Fine, professor emeritus and psychologist specializing in human animal interactions and animal-assisted therapy. “Research points out that even without direct access to animals or pets, people can attain therapeutic benefits simply by viewing animals on screen or on social media. TELUS Critter Comforts playlist provides a simple and convenient alternative for Canadians to enjoy and benefit from the positive impact animals have on our daily lives.”

TELUS Critter Comforts video playlist is now available on YouTube and available on Optik TV, on channel 147 for TELUS customers in B.C. and Alberta and channel 492 in Quebec, starting February 21, 2023.

TELUS also has pet parents covered with TELUS Health MyPet , a virtual veterinary care platform where qualified local veterinarians provide dog and cat care for a range of health issues through an easy-to-use smartphone app. Launched in B.C. and rolling out to more provinces throughout the year, this platform is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to social purpose and giving back visit telus.com/socialimpact .

