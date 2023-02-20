Burgeoning Application in Consumer Electronics to Steer Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging Market Past US$ 111.6 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging Market is poised to be valued at US$ 29.5 billion in 2023. Total radio frequency packaging demand is forecast to surge at 14.2% CAGR during the assessment period. By 2033, the worldwide market for radio frequency packaging is projected to reach US$ 111.6 billion.



Based on applications, consumer electronics segment currently leads the global radio frequency packaging industry and it is forecast to further expand at 14.0% CAGR through 2033. This is attributed to rising usage of radio frequency packaging across the thriving consumer electronics sector.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33337

Radio frequency packaging finds application in consumer electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, and smart gadgets. Hence, increasing demand for consumer electronics across the world due to increasing penetration of digitalization will boost the global radio frequency packaging industry during the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing applications of radio frequency (RF) packaging in military and defense systems such as automotive radar systems, and in automotive industry such as in advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) for communication will elevate demand in the market.

Radio frequency packaging technique is used in advanced technologies such as 5G, EMI shielding, System in Package (SiP), and mm Wave applications. In space technology, RF packaging is also used. For instance, Alcatel Space works in RF packaging solutions to be used in Space applications that function up to 40 GHz.

Hence, widening application area of radio frequency packaging will help the market to thrive at a stupendous pace over the next ten years.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33337

Key Takeaways from Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging Market Report:

The global radio frequency packaging market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 29.5 billion in 2023.

in 2023. Global radio frequency packaging demand is likely to surge at 14.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. Based on type, flip-chip segment is forecast to accelerate at 14.1% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By application, consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at 14.0% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The United States radio frequency packaging market size is predicted to progress at 13.5% CAGR over the next ten years, reaching a valuation of US$ 18.0 billion by 2033.

over the next ten years, reaching a valuation of by 2033. Radio frequency packaging market size in China is poised to reach US$ 28.0 billion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. Radio frequency packaging demand across South Korea is anticipated to increase at 14.7% CAGR during the projection period.

“Growing popularity of radio frequency packaging across industries such as consumer electronics and automotive is expected to boost the global market over the next ten years,” says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33337

Who is Winning?

CITC, Broadcom, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Endeavour Business Media, LLC, Stratedge, Macom, Microchip Technology Inc. Printex Transparent Packaging, Infineon Technologies AG, and Mac Dermid Alpha Electronics Solutions are few of the leading radio frequency packaging companies.

These companies are focused on introducing new innovative products, partnerships, alliances, technology collaborations, mergers, and facility expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In December 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – Taiwan based semiconductor manufacturer announced that it will launch InFO-Antenna-in-Package (AiP) volume predictions. These predictions are expected to be used in mm wave devices in 2020. The company’s antenna in package backend technology, dubbed InFO- AiP has already brought numerous orders from USA-based companies.

Get More Valuable Insights into Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Radio Frequency (RF) Packaging market

based on Type (Plastic Package, Flip Chip, and Wire Bond),

(Plastic Package, Flip Chip, and Wire Bond), based on Devices (Inductors, Capacitors, Transistors, Oscillators, and Others),

(Inductors, Capacitors, Transistors, Oscillators, and Others), based on Material (PTFE, Ceramic, Woven Glass, Thermoset Plastic, Teflon),

(PTFE, Ceramic, Woven Glass, Thermoset Plastic, Teflon), based on Application (Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Military and Defense, Automotive, and Other Applications)

(Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Military and Defense, Automotive, and Other Applications) based on across several regions.

Other Trending Reports:

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com