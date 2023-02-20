The soldier system market is projected to grow from USD 10.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soldier Systems Market by Type, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04315107/?utm_source=GNW

However, declining defense budgets and a preference for conventional warfare over advanced systems in developing countries are crucial in limiting market growth.



Vision segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Type, the vision fixed installation segment is projected to lead the Soldier System market during the forecast period. There is a huge demand for AR & VR-powered training to support the growth of the training & simulation segment of the soldier system market worldwide.



The Military Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period

Based on End User, the military segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The increasing geopolitical rift among countries has led to the modernization of soldiers to achieve tactical superiority and enhance the adoption of sophisticated wearable technology to ensure their protection and safety against ballistic; fragmentation; flame; flash & heat; blast laser; and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The Soldier System market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising military modernization programs, rising investments in developing technologically advanced soldier systems for defense soldiers, and the growing military procurement by Russia, Germany, India, and China contribute to the global expansion of the market.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Soldier System market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Middle East – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Prominent companies include BAE Systems plc (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Saab AB (Sweden), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics (US), and Thales Group (France), among others



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Soldier System market based on Type, End User, and Region.Based on type, the market is segmented into personal protection, respiratory protective equipment (RPE), communication, power & transmission, surveillance & target acquisition, navigation & health monitoring, vision, exoskeleton, and training & simulation.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into military and homeland security.The Soldier System market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Soldier System market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Soldier System market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Soldier System market ecosystem is covered in this report.



