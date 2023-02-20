The Global TAED Market is forecast to grow by $93.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global TAED Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420645/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the TAED market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid demand for laundry services, growth in the hospitality sector, and the rising use of TAED for the sterilization of medical devices.



The TAED market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Chlorine bleach

• Oxygen bleach



By Application

• Detergent

• Bleaching agent

• Cleaning agent



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift from traditional laundry care products as one of the prime reasons driving the TAED market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the development in manufacturing techniques and increase in the number of emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the TAED market covers the following areas:

• TAED market sizing

• TAED market forecast

• TAED market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TAED market vendors that include Acuro Organics Ltd., Ecostore Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Muby Chemicals, Redox Ltd., Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., WeylChem International GmbH, and Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. Also, the TAED market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

