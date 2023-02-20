The Global eCOA Solution Market is forecast to grow by $1285.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCOA Solution Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420641/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ECOA solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing digitization of the healthcare industry, growing demand for CROs, and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions.



The ECOA solution market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By End-user

• CROs

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceuticals and biological industry

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing use of connected devices and technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the ECOA solution market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives on clinical research and rising demand for e-clinical trials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ECOA solution market vendors that include ArisGlobal LLC, Castor, Climedo Health GmbH, ClinCapture Inc., Clinical Ink Inc., Cloudbyz Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, eResearchTechnology GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., KAYENTIS SAS, Mapi Research Trust, Parexel International Corp., QualityMetric Inc. LLC, SGS SA, Signant Health, TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., WCG Clinical Inc., and YPrime LLC. Also, the ECOA solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

