The Global Train Battery Market is forecast to grow by $179.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

Our report on the train battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of high-speed and autonomous railways, increasing budget allocation for railway development, and growing sustainable alternatives due to pollution.



The train battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Auxiliary battery

• Starter battery



By Battery Type

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion

• Nickel cadmium



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the IoT and big data to drive efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the train battery market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consolidation in the railway industry and advances in automotive battery technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the train battery market covers the following areas:

• Train battery market sizing

• Train battery market forecast

• Train battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading train battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, AEG Power Solutions BV, Amara Raja Group, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., First National Battery, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JFM Engineering Inc., Leclanche SA, Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Schaltbau Holding AG, Star Battery Ltd., Stryten Energy, Toshiba Corp., Wisdom Industrial Power Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corp. Also, the train battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

