Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2023 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Growth to 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Silver, Copper And Titanium Dioxide) And End-Use Industry (Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Protective Clothing, HVAC System, And Transportation Automotive)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size is valued at 8.03 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 13.47 billion by the year 2031 at an 6.15% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.

The antimicrobial coating is a chemical substance that aids in stopping the development of dangerous bacteria, mould, viruses, and germs on the surfaces where it has been applied. The most often utilized antimicrobial coatings are used on walls, doorknobs, counters, and other frequently handled surfaces. By lowering the contamination, discoloration, and odor brought on by bacterial development, coatings increase value and enhance the functionality of the coated product.

Hospitals, clinics, the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and new buildings frequently employ these coatings. Surfaces are being protected more often from bacteria and other microorganisms. It applies to more than only medical equipment and surfaces, and the demand is more widespread. Microbes are sensitive to everything, including people, clothing, and food. To stop the spread of germs, surfaces cannot be constantly cleaned, disinfected, or treated with potent chemicals. The most suitable alternative for cleaning seems to be antimicrobial coatings.





By preventing the growth of unwelcome bacteria, which can either cause diseases or cause the product to degrade, it protects against numerous microbial invasions. Additionally, it offers fungus protection, which is regarded as a crucial property for particular outdoor applications. The wider use of these coatings in the healthcare sector increases the need for antimicrobial coating.

Moreover, The elderly population, declining fertility rates, and increasing life expectancy are other factors. Healthcare delivery and health improvement depend heavily on medical devices. The growing number of healthcare sectors use specific infection control measures that use medical equipment treated with antibiotics.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2022, BASF and Hannong Chemicals intended to establish a strategic production alliance called "BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions Ltd." The joint venture will combine BASF's robust technology and product innovation capabilities with Hannong's highly efficient production capabilities to supply best-in-class non-ionic surfactant products to BASF and Hannong Chemicals, both of which have their own sales and distribution networks, allowing the two companies to meet rising market demand.

In May 2020, in consideration of the pandemic, AkzoNobel re-released the Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings.

In May 2020, PPG Industries introduced a quick-ship program for PPG SILVERSAN antibacterial powder coating. This coating was created with specific silver ionic technology.

In April 2020, Axalta stated that it would supply E&R Powder Coating with over 7,000 pounds of its Alesta AM powder coatings for bed frames for a temporary hospital at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, for coronavirus patients. The company will offer 7,000 pounds of its Alesta® AM proprietary powder to aid in the inhibition of microbial development.





Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Scope:

Market Dynamics:



Drivers-

Over the past several days, antimicrobial coatings have become more and more common in the medical and healthcare industries globally. This may be a result of increased sanitary awareness and government initiatives to halt the spread of infections contracted in hospitals (HAIs). These HAIs are connected, either directly or indirectly, to injections, catheters, and other medical equipment that frequently pierce the skin or implant into the body. These coatings, which help prevent microbial growth, are widely used in the healthcare and medical sectors. The demand from this sector is anticipated to drive growth in the antimicrobial coatings market.

Challenges:

Concerns have been expressed concerning the moulded nanoparticles' possible use, particularly in the medical and healthcare sectors, due to their dangerous characteristics. Metal nanoparticles have a different biological activity and poisonousness than their aggregate form. Since breathing in copper and silver coatings encourages skin disease, prolonged contact with these materials may be hazardous to human health. A potential strategy for reducing the toxicity of these particles is the biological synthesis of metal nanoparticles.

Regional Trends:

During the projection period, the North American region will lead the market. One of the factors driving the expansion of the market in this area is the existence of numerous producers of antimicrobial coatings. The demand for antimicrobial coatings is anticipated to increase since the number of schools, colleges, and hospitals being built in the North American region has remained the same.

The number of hospitals and healthcare facilities being built in the United States has increased. The market will be dominated during the forecast period by the region's growing population and rising disease rates. On the other hand, due to an increase in demand for antimicrobial coatings in both the construction and pharmaceutical industries, the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow strongly over the forecast period. The market in this area will develop as a result of an increase in patients and frequent hospital visits. The pandemic epidemic has also increased demand for antimicrobial coatings in the Asia Pacific region's poorer countries.





Segmentation of Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market By Type-



Silver

Copper

Titanium Dioxide

Antimicrobial Coatings Market By End use industry-

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Protective Clothing

HVAC System

Transportation Automotive

Antimicrobial Coatings Market By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





