The Europe Technical Textiles Market is forecast to grow by $8.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period

Our report on the technical textiles market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for technical textiles in the European Union, growing demand in the healthcare industry, and the rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles.



The technical textiles market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobiltech

• Indutech

• Sporttech

• Buildtech

• Others



By Product

• Woven

• Composites

• Nonwoven



This study identifies the emergence of new technology as one of the prime reasons driving the technical textiles market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing contribution of artificial intelligence to the textile industry and increasing use of advanced material and geotextiles in textile industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the technical textiles market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Technical textiles market sizing

• Technical textiles market forecast

• Technical textiles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading technical textiles market vendors that include Arville Textiles Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Baltex, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Carvico Spa, Fothergill Group, Freudenberg SE, Huntsman Corp., JAMES DEWHURST, JUTA a.s, Kimberly Clark Corp., MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS GMBH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Palmhive Technical Textiles Ltd., Sidogras S.A., Statex Production and Sales GmbH, TECH FAB Europe e.V., Tirotex Textile Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Willy Hermann SUPERFINE GmbH and Co KG. Also, the technical textiles market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

