New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419638/?utm_source=GNW





The global car-t therapy pipeline analysis market is expected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market is expected to grow to $3.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%.



The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market includes revenues earned by CAR-T therapy products and related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy is a type of immunotherapy in which T-cells are taken from the patient’s blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient.This special protein receptor, known as the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein on a patient’s cancer cells.



The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient’s body as living drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global CAR-t therapy market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the CAR-T therapy market.



The regions covered in chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy is monotherapy and combination therapy.Monotherapy is used in the treatment of any disease with a single drug.



The target antigens involved are CD19, CD22, and others that are used in various applications such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and others.



The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy.The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in the CAR-T therapy market for research and development and the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).



For instance, in December 2021, the University of California San Diego School of Medicine (CA, USA) was granted a funding of US$ 4.1 million for the development of novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy. The grant was awarded by California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM; CA, USA)?governing board .The financial support provided by different organizations towards CAR-T therapy positively drives the growth of the CAR-T therapy market.



The limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy limit the growth of the market.The limitations of CAR-T therapy include its failure to treat other types of cancer, side effects, and the high cost of treatment.



CAR-T therapy is widely used as a treatment for a particular type of blood cancer and fails to treat other types of cancers such as lung cancer or breast cancer.Further, in many cases, the application of CAR-T therapy results in cytokine release syndrome (CRS).



CRS is a severe flu-like condition causing high fever, nausea, chills, headache, rash, and troubled breathing.Further, the high cost limits the growth of the market.



According to a report from Kaiser Health News, the per-patient cost of CAR-T cell therapy was more than $1 million in 2021. Thus, the growth of CAR-T therapy is restricted by the various limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy.



The companies in the CAR-T therapy market are conducting clinical trials to assess the ability of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma.Multiple myeloma is a type of white blood cell cancer where the cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow and surrounds the healthy blood cells.



CAR-T therapy is being tested as a treatment for multiple myeloma.CAR-T cells are modified to target the multiple myeloma causing cells to treat the relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).



For instance, in December 2021, Novartis announced the introduction of T-Charge™, the company’s next-generation CAR-T platform that will serve as the foundation for various new investigational CAR-T cell therapies in the Novartis pipeline. The product was in the early clinical stage (Phase I).



In January 2020, Astellas Pharma, a Japan-based pharmaceuticals company acquired Xyphos for $120m(€107m).The acquisition would add five pre-clinical candidates to Astellas Pharma’s portfolio.



Xyphos is a US-based CAR-T cell therapy developer.



The countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market statistics, including chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market share, detailed chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy industry. This chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________