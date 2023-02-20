New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245014/?utm_source=GNW





The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market will grow from $88.20 billion in 2022 to $94.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to grow to $117.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market consists of corticosteroid, bronchodilator, fluticasone and salmeterol.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease refers to drugs that are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.



North America is the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main classes of drugs in anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and combination drugs.A bronchodilator, also known as bronchiolitis, is a drug that stimulates the bronchi and bronchioles, reducing respiratory airway resistance and boosting lung airflow.



The different types include anti-histamine drugs, long-acting ?2-agonists (LABA), inhaled corticosteroids, short-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists (Samas), and other anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs (including combinations). The several end users include asthma patients, and COPD patients and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, private clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market.Even though there is a decreasing trend in smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence.



For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria by 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China. Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high-income countries including the USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries, more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to <20% in low-income countries, and <25% in lower-middle-income countries.



Developing the patent expiration of innovator drugs is restricting the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market.Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which is inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs.



For example, the patent for roflumilast tablets expired in January 2020.Daliresp, roflumilast tablets are a prescription medication meant for patients with severe COPD to reduce the number of episodes of COPD.



Therefore, developing patent expiration of innovator drugs is expected to hamper the growth of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in the coming years.



The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing.This is due to the greater impact on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies.



For example, a combination of short-acting beta-agonists (SABA) and short-acting muscarinic antagonists (SAMA) is superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of a combination of long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), and long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long-acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.These products aren’t necessarily official direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler.



FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



The countries covered in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market research report are one of a series of new reports that provides anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market statistics, including anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market share, detailed anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) industry. These anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

