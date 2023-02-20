New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatitis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245012/?utm_source=GNW

The global dermatitis market will grow from $6.46 billion in 2022 to $6.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dermatitis market is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The dermatitis market consists of sales of Stasis dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, and irritant contact dermatitis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dermatitis refer to the inhibitors that treat skin inflammation, which is characterised by itchy rashes on swollen and reddish skin, in the outer layer of the body. It is a general term that describes a common skin irritation.



North America is the largest region in the dermatitis market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dermatitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main classes of drugs in dermatitis are corticosteroids, emollients/moisturizers, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, immunomodulators, and interleukin inhibitors.Corticosteroids are a group of steroid hormones generated by vertebrates’ adrenal cortex and are also synthetic equivalents of these hormones.



The different routes of administration include topical, oral, and injectable and are used in cancer, blood disorders, chronic diseases, and infectious diseases. It is distributed through various channels such as hospitals, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online or mail pharmacies.



Growth in the atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease.The prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults.



The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, according to the allergy asthma network 2020, approximately 31.6 million people in the United States have some form of atopic dermatitis. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis globally in children have 15-20 percent and in adults have 1 to 3 percent.



The strict government regulations are one of the restraints for the dermatitis drug market.Atopic Dermatitis (eczema) usually occurs at a very early stage (0-5 years).



To find the efficacy and efficiency of the drug, it has to be tried on every type of patient.The effects of certain drugs in adults are quite different than in children, as a reasonable result of the clinical trial cannot be used for the production of drugs that will be served to the children.



This hinders the research and requires more effort in clearing regulations set by FDA.For example, as the patient population is largely children, the FDA in its CFR Code Title 21, Part 50 Protection of Human Subjects, and subpart D has laid down guidelines for the additional safeguard for children in clinical investigation.



The regulation complies with the Children’s Health Act of 2000 which requires all children subjected to clinical trials to be given additional protection.



The dermatitis market has witnessed a trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility.M&As are playing a significant role in today’s world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come.



The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolios and improve their market presence.Companies are also strategically making M&As to reduce competition and increase the scalability of their businesses.



For instance, in January 2020, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of human drugs, acquired Dermira, Inc. for an amount of $1.1 billion. Through this acquisition, Lebrikizumab, an innovative, experimental monoclonal antibody, has been added to the immunology pipeline and marketed dermatology medicines in the product portfolio of Eli Lilly for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in patients 12 years of age and older. Dermira, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the discovery and development of novel therapies for dermatology patients.



The dermatitis drugs market is governed by several regulatory bodies that require the drug manufacturers to get approvals from the concerned authorities before launching their medicines into the market.Two such major regulatory bodies are PMDA (Japan) and CDSCO (India) which carry out quality checks before declaring the drugs suitable for consumption.



PMDA reviews the products to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and then approves the products that are suitable in every parameter.Similarly, CDSCO is the central drug authority that is responsible for the approval of new drugs in India.



These tedious approval processes make the drugs more effective and safe, thereby having a positive impact on the dermatitis drugs market.



The countries covered in the dermatitis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dermatitis market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dermatitis market statistics, including dermatitis industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dermatitis market share, detailed dermatitis market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dermatitis industry. This dermatitis market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

