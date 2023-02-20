Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis to 2029: Featuring 3M, Baxter International, ConvaTec and Derma Sciences Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, by Wound Type, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced wound care market size is estimated to be USD 11,200 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Company (US)

Baxter International (US)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Derma Sciences Inc. (US)

Medline Industries (US)

Medtronic(US)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

URGO Medical (Netherlands)

A rise in the number of traumatic injuries, a high rate of obesity, expanding elderly population, technological progress, a rising number of burn injuries, a growing number of surgeries performed are being performed over the world, diabetes prevalence is rising, and increasing numbers of illnesses and disorders that impair wound healing are some of the primary market drivers.

However, the risks connected to using advanced wound care items, and the high expense of innovative wound care items are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Wound Type



On the basis of wound type, the market is segregated into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, burns & other wounds, surgical & traumatic wounds, and venous leg ulcers. In 2021, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment held the highest market share owing to a rise in the incidence of wounds, a rise in the number of procedures performed internationally, and increasing SSI incidence.



By Product



Based on product, the market is categorized into topical agents, grafts & matrices, devices & accessories, and dressings. In 2021, the dressings segment held the highest market share owing to the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetic ulcers, the increasing frequency of HAIs, and the rising patient understanding.



By End User



On the basis of end user, the market is divided into home care settings, hospitals, ASCS, and wound care centers, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals, ASCS, and wound care centers segment held the highest market share owing to the increase in hospital-acquired infections and pressure ulcers, rising rates of chronic wound hospitalizations (for example, venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers).



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to enhancing patient education and expanding the use of sophisticated wound care products, a rise in the number of operations, and the rising rate of acquisitions and the abundance of cutting-edge wound care businesses in North America.. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period owing to a rise in the number of elderly people in this area, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases as a result of changing lifestyles, and the rise of medical tourism.



