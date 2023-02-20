The Lab Automation & Informatics Market to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lab Automation & Informatics Market, 2021-2026: Market Briefs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab Automation and Informatics market is an important subset of the market for laboratory instrumentation and software.

The technologies in this report are designed to automate repetitive laboratory procedures or provide software solutions to organize and analyze laboratory data.

This market assessment contains data on the following technologies and instruments:

Microplate Readers

Liquid Handling

Laboratory Robotics

Multiplex & HT/Single-Plex ELISA

Management Informatics ( LIMS & ELN/SDMS)

Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics

Liquid handling is the largest individual market and includes both automated systems as well as electronic (but manual) pipetting products. Growth will be led by Multiplex and High Throughput ELISA through 2026.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncqzeq-lab?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.