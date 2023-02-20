Cyprus Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Cyprus is Slowly Developing Fibre Infrastructure

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyprus - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyprus is slowly developing fibre infrastructure

Cyprus's telecom market is largely supported by the mobile sector, which accounts for the largest share of voice and data connections, as well as revenue. The sector is set to develop further into 2021, supported by 5G services which were launched in February 2021 shortly after the award of licences following the multi-spectrum auction held in December 2020.

However, the country's fibre broadband sector remains lacklustre. There were barely 30,000 fibre-based subscribers at the beginning of 2021, accounting for only 9% of all fixed broadband connections. Similarly, gigabit connections accounted for only 0.05% of the total.

Nevertheless, there are promising signs that the market will develop strongly in coming years. Cablenet's cable broadband network reaches 60% of premises, and the company is investing to increase its footprint to 80% of premises.

For its part, Cyta is fast-tracking its fibre rollout plans, having adjusted its original 10-year NBN program in preference for rolling out fibre to 90% of the population (covering 200,000 premises) by the end of 2023.

