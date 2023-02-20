Global Juices Market 2023 - 2027: Featuring Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup, Citrus World and Dabur India Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Juices Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The juices market is poised to grow by $104.21 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.
The report on the juices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, and new product launches.
The juices market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Fruit juices
- Vegetable juices
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the juices market growth during the next few years.
Also, the growing demand for organic juices and the health benefits associated with functional juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the juices market covers the following areas:
- Juices market sizing
- Juices market forecast
- Juices market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
