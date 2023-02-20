Global Juices Market 2023 - 2027: Featuring Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup, Citrus World and Dabur India Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Juices Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The juices market is poised to grow by $104.21 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.

The report on the juices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, and new product launches.



The juices market is segmented as below:

By Product

Fruit juices

Vegetable juices

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the juices market growth during the next few years.

Also, the growing demand for organic juices and the health benefits associated with functional juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the juices market covers the following areas:

Juices market sizing

Juices market forecast

Juices market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix

