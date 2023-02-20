Global Set-Top Box Market Report 2022: Featuring ADB Technology, Humax, Sagemcom SAS and Samsung Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Set-Top Box Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global set-top box market.



The global set top box market is expected to grow from $22.77 billion in 2021 to $24.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The set top box market is expected to grow to $31.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the set-top box market are ADB Technology, Humax, Sagemcom SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ARRIS International, EchoStar, Aferian plc, Commscope Inc, Guangdong Hybroad Vision Electronics Technology Company Ltd, KAONMEDIA, Mybox, Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co. Ltd., Sercomm Corporation, SEI Robotics Co. Ltd, Skyworth Group Co., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, TechniSat, Kaonmedia Co. Ltd., DISH Network Corporation, Roku Inc., Apple Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, and Coship Electronics Co. Ltd.



The set-top box market consists of sales of the set-top boxes by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used for TV sets to receive and decode digital television (DTV) broadcasts and are also used for the conversion of analog television sets to receive digital broadcasts.

A set-top box is a hardware device that receives, decodes, and displays digital signals on a television. The signal, which might be either television or Internet data, is received by cable or telephone. The set-top box might deliver more channels than the television's native channel numbering system and choose the channel a user wanted to watch from a slew of signals that included data for a variety of channels.



The main types of set-top boxes are cable, satellite, IPTV (OTT), and hybrid. The cable set-top box refers to converting any sort of cable television channel transmission into analog radio-frequency signals on a single VHF channel. Cable converter boxes are used to decode signals to manage a large number of carrier-controlled and access-restricted channels.

The various resolutions include high-definition (HD), standard definition (SD), and ultra-HD. The service types included are pay-TV and free-to-air. These are used by residential and commercial properties and are distributed through online and offline mediums.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the set top box market in 2021. The regions covered in the set-top box market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising internet and broadband penetration are expected to propel the growth of the set-top box market going forward. The Internet refers to a worldwide computer network that is used to transmit a variety of data and media across interconnected devices such as TVs, mobiles, and laptops. The Internet helps set-top boxes provide a better viewing experience and also helps the video play in good quality without buffering.



The introduction of hybrid set-top boxes has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the set-top box market. Major companies operating in the set-top box sector are developing unique and advanced products to provide the best services and meet consumer demand.



The countries covered in the set-top box market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $31.73 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Set-Top Box Market Characteristics



3. Set-Top Box Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Set-Top Box



5. Set-Top Box Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Set-Top Box Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Set-Top Box Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Set-Top Box Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Set-Top Box Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cable

Satellite

IPTV or OTT

Hybrid

6.2. Global Set-Top Box Market, Segmentation By Resolution, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

High-definition (HD)

Standard Definition (SD)

Ultra HD

6.3. Global Set-Top Box Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

PayTV

Free-to-Air

6.4. Global Set-Top Box Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

6.5. Global Set-Top Box Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Set-Top Box Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Set-Top Box Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Set-Top Box Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq4izi-top-box?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment