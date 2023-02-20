New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245005/?utm_source=GNW





The global kidney cancer drugs market will grow from $7.41 billion in 2022 to $7.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of axitinib (Inlyta), cabozantinib (cabometyx), and pazopanib.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Kidney cancer drugs which can treat kidney cancer.Because they can reach cancer cells practically anywhere in the body, these treatments are known as systemic therapy.



Several different types of medications may be utilised, depending on the type of kidney cancer. It functions by stopping tyrosine kinases, which are crucial proteins in cancer cells that aid in growth and survival, or angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels that feed malignancies.



North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the kidney cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kidney cancer are renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial carcinoma, and others (renal sarcoma, renal lymphoma).Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the kidney’s tubules.



The different products involved are Nexavar (sorafenib), Sutent (sunitinib), Afinitor (everolimus), voting (pazopanib), Avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), to rising (temsirolimus), Proleukin (aldesleukin), others that are used by hospitals, clinics, research center, others.



The rise in the incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drug market.Changes in the lifestyle of people, the consumption of tobacco, and an unhealthy diet are some factors that contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells.



For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based health organization that works for cancer elimination, there will be 79,000 new instances of kidney cancer diagnosed (50,290 men and 28,710 women), and 13,920 people will pass away from the disease (8,960 men and 4,960 women).The majority of people are diagnosed between the ages of 65 and 74, with an average diagnosis age of 64.



When a person is under the age of 45, kidney cancer is quite rare. thus driving the growth of the kidney cancer drug market.



The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market.When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective.



Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent the re-occurrence of kidney cancer.Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way.



Also, targeted therapies for kidney cancer have illustrated higher efficiency than normal chemical drug-based chemotherapy in random clinical trials.In a study conducted by Pfizer, using targeted therapy had more chances of tumor shrinkage than using chemical drugs.



Targeted drugs, axitinib and Pembrolizumab are being used to treat stage IV kidney cancer which especially attacks the spreading points of cancer. Thus, the pharmaceutical industry is embracing targeted therapies because of the above-mentioned benefits. Therefore, hindering the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.



The use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drug market.Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs, thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer-resistant cells developing.



The improved understanding of renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy.Under this treatment, the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood, are combined with inhibitors of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), which helps promote cellular biogenesis.



For instance, in November 2021, Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based research-oriented biopharmaceutical company, announced that the anti-PD-1 drug KEYTRUDA from Merck has received FDA approval for the adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients who are at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or after nephrectomy with resection of metastatic lesions.



The kidney cancer drugs market is governed by the regulatory framework of agencies such as the Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).FDA’s recommendation for the kidney cancer drugs industry in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, which contains sub-parts from subpart ’A’ to subpart ’I’.



The sub-part ’E’ deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening illnesses such as kidney cancer.The subpart ’E’ also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of kidney cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments.



All companies operating in the kidney cancer drugs industry are required to abide by the regulations under FDA.



In October 2022, LG Chem, Ltd., a South Korea-based chemical company, acquired AVEO Oncology for $566 million. The acquisition gives LG Chem’s Life Sciences Division a commercial footprint in the United States, diversifies its pipeline with a wide range of oncology treatments, and speeds up LG Chem’s efforts to deliver ongoing growth. Both companies anticipate establishing a global oncology organization with a strong portfolio of cutting-edge products supported by full capabilities from discovery to clinical, biologics manufacturing, and U.S. commercialization, at a scale capable of broadening access to treatment options. AVEO Oncology is a US-based, commercial-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing cancer patients with drugs that improve their quality of life.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The kidney cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides kidney cancer drugs market statistics, including kidney cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a kidney cancer drugs market share, detailed kidney cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the kidney cancer drugs industry. This kidney cancer drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

