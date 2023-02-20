New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245001/?utm_source=GNW

The global acne drugs market will grow from $5.44 billion in 2022 to $5.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The acne drugs market is expected to grow to $6.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The acne drugs market consists of sales of retinoids, antibiotics, and diapsone.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Acne drugs refer to medications that aid in the treatment of acne scarring, blackheads, whiteheads, and other more severe types of the condition.It functions either by treating bacterial infections or by lowering edoema and oil production.



Usually, it takes four to eight weeks before prescription acne medications start to work. Your acne might not go away completely for several months or even years.



North America was the largest region in the acne drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the acne drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of acne drugs are inflammatory acne drugs and non-inflammatory acne drugs.Inflammatory acne drugs refer to the drugs that are used to treat inflammatory acne problems such as mild to moderate inflammatory acne.



The various therapeutic classes include retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide that are used by various end users such as hospitals and clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and ambulatory surgical centers.



An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the acne drug market.An increase in disposable income is usually due to an improved economy leading to increased wages and salaries and boosting healthcare expenditure.



According to the Office For National Statistics (UK), in 2020, the average household disposable income in the UK was £30,800 ($37,830), an increase of 2.3% from 2019. The rise in disposable income and increased expenditure on facial care products is expected to continue, thereby driving the market in the forecast period.



Acne drugs are a major problem worldwide, close to 90% of people suffer from some sort of acne drug. In America alone, close to 12 million people suffer from a severe acne drug problem, that can lead to scarring of the skin if left untreated, as a result, many people purchase Acne drug care drugs and products.



The presence of alternatives for acne drug treatment is one of the restraints on the acne drug market.Due to the availability of multiple alternatives, patients tend to choose one amongst many options based on price, side effects, duration, and many more.



This increases the competition and hence, the competition cuts down a significant portion of business for the acne drugs market. For example, some of the alternatives for acne drug treatment apart from acne drugs are Ayurveda, home remedies, laser and photodynamic therapy, and extraction of whiteheads and blackheads using special tools like needles and forceps.



Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne drug market.Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, such combinations of medication have better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself).



The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection is being used to treat acne drugs. Example of combination therapy includes Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana, and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis, and Atrix respectively.



The stringent regulations concerning the usage of drugs to treat Acne Drugs have an impact on the acne drug market.The regulations have become stringent due to the various side effects and adverse events caused during treatment.



In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued a warning regarding the safety guidelines concerning the use of the oral drug, Isotretinoin.The CDSCO has directed the State and Union Territories’ drugs controllers to check the labeling of Isotretinoin drugs and make the end users aware of the serious birth defects the drug may cause.



Further, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Dermatology and Allergy has recommended that the drug should be sold only under the prescription of a dermatologist, manufacturers should provide a package insert in local languages and the retail chemists should maintain the details of retail sale of the drug. Hence, these strict guidelines and regulations would impact the growth of the acne drug market.



In December 2021, Sanofi S.A., a France based pharmaceutical and healthcare company specializing in drug development and commercialization, acquired Origimm Biotechnology GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Sanofi increases its vaccine R&D pipeline, skin microbiome and skin immunology expertise, and treatment options for acne disease. And the product will reach the rest of Europe. Origimm Biotechnology GmbH is an Austria based pharmaceutical company pioneering in the identification of pathogenic skin microbiome components and skin disease-causing bacterial antigens.



The countries covered in the acne drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The acne drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides acne drugs market statistics, including acne drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an acne drugs market share, detailed acne drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the acne drugs industry. This acne drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

