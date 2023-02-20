Global Dual Screen Laptops Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Intel and Xiaomi

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Screen Laptops Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dual screen laptops market is expected to grow from $2.42 billion in 2021 to $2.53 billion in 2022. The dual screen laptops market is expected to grow to $3.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Major players in the dual screen laptops market are ASUSTek Computer Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Razer Inc., Acer Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Adaptek Automation Technology, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Group.



The dual-screen laptops market consists of sales of dual-screen laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by individuals for performing numerous tasks or multiple tasks on a computer at the same time. Dual-screen laptops refer to portable computers that have two screens either positioned next to each other or one on top of the other. Both screens are usually of the same size, and one screen may or may not be a touchscreen.



The main types of screen sizes in dual-screen laptops are screen sizes up to 12.9 inches, screen sizes that are 13 inches to 15 inches in size, and screen sizes that are more than 15 inches. Screen sizes up to 12.9 inches refer to dual-screen laptops with screens that are 12.5 inches or lesser in size. The price outlook includes laptops up to $1500 dollars and laptops that are more than $1500 dollars. These are used in various industries such as BFSI, automotive, healthcare, retail, transportation, consumer electronics, and other end-use industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dual screen laptops market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising consumer demand with improved internet infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the dual screen laptops market going forward. Internet infrastructure refers to all of the resources of a network that make internet connectivity, management, business operations and communication possible. Improved internet infrastructure help dual screen laptops market to grow by allowing users to do multiple tasks at a time with high speed.

For instance, according to International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 4.9 billion people or 63% of the world's population are using the internet in 2021, an increase of 17% since 2019. Therefore, rising consumer demand with improved internet infrastructure is driving the growth of the dual screen laptops market.



Technologically advanced upgrades for the products are a key trend in the dual-screen laptops market. Major companies operating in the dual-screen laptops market are coming up with technologically advanced upgrades for their products to sustain their position in the market.

For Instance, in January 2022, the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), a Taiwan-based gaming laptop manufacturing division of ASUSTek Computer Inc., launched the Zephyrus Duo 16, the world's most powerful dual-screen laptop with flagship components and top-tier performance with brand-new Nebula HDR Display paired with incredibly powerful GPU and CPU options, the Zephyrus Duo 16 elevates the gaming experience.



In April 2021, VMware, a US-based cloud computing and virtualization technology company partnered with Dell Technologies. This strategic partnership is expected to help VMware create a ubiquitous software and SaaS platform that can help customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware believes that with this partnership they can extend their ecosystem across all cloud and on-premise vendors which will further support their growth opportunities. Dell Technologies is a US-based technology company that develops, repairs sells, and supports computers and related products and services, operating in the dual-screen laptops market.



The countries covered in the dual screen laptops market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

